In ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ During the night of this September 5th things got intense in the dynamics of theft of salvation. Ricardo Peralta, Sian Chiong and Briggitte Bozzo were the finalists to take away the benefit from Agustín Fernández, leader of the week for the second time in a row.

The inhabitants faced each other in the game ‘The Feathered Serpent’which consisted of rolling a small ball on a board in a zigzag shape. Very carefully and without dropping the ball, they had to place the round ball in the corresponding hole.

Sian Chiong faced Agustín Fernández, after beating Ricardo Peralta and Briggitte Bozzo in a heart-pounding competition that kept fans of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ very excited.

Agustín Fernández and Sian Chiong will face each other in the duel for salvation for the second consecutive week, but surprisingly, this night of salvation they announced in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ that The search for elimination was postponed to this Friday, September 6.

This week’s nominees in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ are Briggitte Bozzo, Sian Chiong

Karime Pindter, Mario Bezares and Ricardo Peralta, next Sunday, September 8, one of them will leave the most famous house in Mexico and we will find out starting at 8:30 p.m. through ViX, Channel 5 and Channel 2 of Televisa, hosted by Galilea Montijo.

Who will be living in ‘The House of the Famous’ in 2024?

Mario Bezares – TV host

Briggitte Bozzo – Actress and influencer

Agustín Fernández – Model and influencer

Arath de la Torre – TV host

Ricardo Peralta – Influencer and content creator

Karime Pindter – Influencer and content creator

Gala Montes – Actress

Sian Chiong – Actor

Residents eliminated from ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ 2024:

Paola Durante – Host and model – First eliminated

Shanik Berman – Entertainment Journalist – Second Eliminated

Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero – Influencer – Third eliminated

Mariana Echeverría – TV host – Fourth eliminated

Sabine Moussier – Actress – Fifth Eliminated

Jelly – Influencer – Sixth eliminated

Adrián Marcelo – TV Host – Seventh to leave