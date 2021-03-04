Another title is defined. Another national cup that is defined between two champions and who are part of the “oldest classic” of our football. Racing and River, the Super League champion Y the one from the Argentine Cup are measured at the end of the Super Cup.

Starting at 10:10 p.m. in the new stadium Sole Mother of Cities of Santiago del Estero, face the Academy and the Millionaires. To give a special taste to the preview of the meeting, the Quilmes brewery put together an advertising spot with the presence of ‘Mostaza’ (Reinaldo) Merlo.

He is the protagonist, because according to the publicity they had to join someone who was a champion with both of them. Merlo won 7 tournaments with the Band and directed the first part of the championship (he was replaced by Daniel Passarella) 1989/90 that River raised. As a coach, he cut the 35-year drought that the set of Avellaneda without getting a local tournament and got the Opening 2001.

“Who wins?” is the question they ask and Mustard, he only manages to laugh and not answer. That’s why they opened a until #ElGranPronistico Thus, several fans can share on their social networks what the result of the final will be.

Inauguration of the “Mother of the Cities”

Within the framework of the presentation of the new stadium in the province of North of Argentina. The Super Cup will be a total party and will be attended by President Alberto Fernández and Governor Gerardo Zamora, with whom he will sign works agreements to Santiago del Estero. On the 26th of this month, Argentina will be home to the Madre de las Cities in front of Uruguay for the fifth date of the Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The president of the nation will kick off the game before the match. The last time Alberto was seen watching football was when he was in Liniers seeing his beloved Argentinos Juniors against Vélez, for the last date of the Super league Last time, his team lost 2-0.

River and Racing, for a new star

Racing agreed to play this unique match for being the winner of the Super league 2018/19 hand in hand with ‘Chacho? (Eduardo) Coudet, while those led by Marcelo Gallardo, arrived thanks to the fact that they beat Central Córdoba 3-0 in the Argentina Cup.

It could be the first title for Juan Antonio Pizzi, after a start in the League Cup pretty lazy. He lost 0-3 to Banfield and drew twice (2-2 against Aldosivi and 0-0 with Estudiantes), still not won and begins to generate murmurs in the fans.

It does not lift. Juan Antonio Pizzi Racing did not win in the League Cup but will seek to stay with the Super Cup. Photo: Juano Tesone

The doll you will have the chance to add a new local star to your long list of hits. It will be his fourth final in the Super Cup. He lifted the trophy against Boca in 2018 (2-0 in Mendoza) and was left with the desire with Huracán (1-0 in 2014) and Lanús (3-0 in 2016). Fell with him Click 2-1 but got the victory against Rosario Central (3-0) and the last against Platense (1-0). TOBoth share Zone A, those of Pizzi are located in the eleventh position and those of Nuñez third.

Low sensitive. Javier Pinola suffered a broken forearm and will not be present in the final. Photo: Marcelo Caroll.

Probable formations



Racing Club: Gabriel Arias or Gastón Gómez; Fabricio Domínguez, Leonardo Sigali, Joaquín Novillo and Lorenzo Melgarejo; Nery Domínguez; Matías Rojas, Leonel Miranda and Tomás Chancalay; Enzo Copetti and Nicolás Reniero. DT: Juan Antonio Pizzi.

River plate : Franco Armani; Alex Vigo, Paulo Díaz, Robert Rojas, David Martínez and Fabrizio Angileri; Nicolás De La Cruz, Enzo Pérez and Jorge Carrascal; Matías Suárez and Rafael Borré. DT: Marcelo Gallardo.

JCH.