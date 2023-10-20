The Santa Fe Independentwhich with three days to go until the end of the tournament is out of the access positions for the home runs, will face this Saturday on matchday 18 of the Colombian league its greatest rival, Millonarios, who thanks to its great streak of results is sixth in the table.

Santa Fe, which has had a difficult time making it to the home run in recent years after achieving only one victory in the last seven games, will seek to beat Millonarios to maintain its chances of qualifying.

It will be the second game for their new coach, Pablo Peirano, who replaced Hubert Bodhert and who already took charge of the team in the away defeat (1-0) against Deportes Tolima last date.

Another of the notable matches of this date is the one between Deportes Tolima, which is fourth in the standings thanks to being the second team with the least goals scored in the championship, and Alianza Petrolera, which despite its poor results as visitors should add to ensure classification.

Furthermore, on this day Atlético Huila can confirm its mathematical relegation to the second division of Colombian football if it does not win at the Pascual Guerreo stadium against América de Cali, which is third.

Also in this fight to avoid relegation are Jaguares, Envigado and Once Caldas.

The prediction

According to Maticssports predictions page, the percentage probability of victory for each team on date 18 of the Betplay Dimayor League has been calculated, taking into account the matches scheduled for this day.

The percentages for this date would look like this:

Saturday October 21

Independiente Santa Fe vs Millonarios – 4:00 pm

Santa Fe 22.12% – Tie 21.59% – Millionaires 56.29%

Unión Magdalena vs Atlético Bucaramanga – 6:10 pm

Union 52.72% – Tie 21.71% – Bucaramanga 25.57%

Junior vs Once Caldas – 8:20 pm

​Junior 40.71% – Tie 23.73% – Once Caldas 35.56%

Sunday October 22

Boyacá Chicó vs Atlético Nacional – 4:00 pm

Chicó 32.64% – Tie 23.52% – National 43.84%

Independiente Medellín vs Deportivo Pereira – 6:10 pm

Medellín 62.08% – Tie 19.51% – Pereira 18.41%

​Alianza Petrolera vs Deportes Tolima – 8:20 pm

Alliance 31.7% – Tie 23.09% – Tolima 45.21%

Monday October 23

América de Cali vs Atlético Huila – 8:00 pm

America 72.59% – Tie 14.17% – Huila 13.24%

