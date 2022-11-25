Chainsaw Man is the golden anime of the fall 2022 season, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s story begins to reinvent the ways of presenting villains and heroes in a world of demons full of chiaroscuro. Each of the characters has a story that shapes their personality and integrity. In addition to that, we can see their abilities and their ways of acting in a certain context, the strength of the characters not only lies in their murderous abilities, but in the thoughts that guide them to act. One of the most shocking events that we will see in history is: Chainsaw Man facing Makima.

Chainsaw Man is full of anti-heroes, of acid, angry, incongruous and emphatically selfish characters —a super common human issue. Despite this, the narrative provides us with context to understand and “empathize” with the decisions they make and the procedures they follow.

Chainsaw Man —or rather Denji merging with the Chainsaw Demon— is the main character of this story in which he only seeks to survive and maintain a more or less dignified life, however, the first encounter he has is with Makima, a mysterious woman who , somehow takes him to heaven and hell. Wow, definitely not all that glitters is gold.

This couple will be the one that will fight the final battle of the first part of the manga.

Who is Makima?

Makima is the person in charge of the Special Squad of the Public Security of Chainsaw Man, which is essentially made up of Aki, Power and Denji. Their main goal is to find the Gun Demon.

However, the girl is much more than what she seems, in addition to being an excellent drinker, having an enviable complexion, an insurmountable temper and the perfect charms of power and sweetness, Makima is… the demon of control.

Makima orchestrates from the shadows the painful fall of Chainsaw Man. No gun demon. No. All lies, all manipulation. But, come on, Denji enjoyed it to the last, devilish, tragic second.

Round 1 — Winner: Makima

After the Special Public Security Squad is left incomplete, Makima will rip out the heart of Chainsaw Man —for the last time, literally, ha. Denji will have to rely on his friends to survive.

It is a very symbolic matter, the fact that his faithful companions —as tender as they are destructive—, promise to return his heart, despite having to make enormous sacrifices.

Of course, one more cheer for Power and Pochita. But, a clean victory for our brand new and precise Makima.

Round 2 — Winner: Chainsaw Man

When Chainsaw Man he regains his consciousness, and after so much pain, he will prepare to face Makima. And she will manage to defeat her in the middle of a bloody battle.

Yes, with everything and the awkwardness and the deep love, Denji will have to finish off Makima.

Chainsaw Man vs. Makima — Tie?

The demon of control will not be devoured by Chainsaw Man, which means that he will have the opportunity to reincarnate. That’s one thing the problem is that Pochita asks Denji to help the demon of control, so that Chainsaw Man he would end up, somehow, in charge of the vestiges of his beloved Makima.

I consider it a tie -no, rather I think that Makima won, but what will you say that you want FIFA to win?

And well, I emphasize that, in the end they will stay together, will this be a “happily ever after”? joked.

When will Chainsaw Man vs. Makima?

In volumes 10 and 11 of the manga, although we still don’t know which anime episodes they will correspond to.

Volume 10 opens the Arc of the Demon of Control that ends in volume 11, although it should be noted that there are previous indications and also information that builds the context of the future, since it is not just any event, but the argumentative structure hidden behind it. of the supposed main thread of the plot.

