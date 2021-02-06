Since last Thursday, the new supplement to reduce the gender gap in pensions has been in force, replacing the old ‘maternity supplement’. This assumes that all mothers who retire will be entitled to a bonus, even now some fathers as well. Below are all the details of this new measure and its impact: mothers with a child, those with a very low income and fathers who meet certain requirements are the great beneficiaries, while a woman with an average salary and two children or more and high income can lose more than 250 euros per month.

Who can perceive it?



In principle, it will be received by women who have had one or more children (the previous regulations granted it from the second child on), but parents can also enjoy it, although not jointly and for this they will have to expressly request it and meet certain requirements. If neither of the two has been affected their career, the default complement will be given to the woman. In the event that both parents are of the same sex, the person receiving a lower pension will be assigned.

How much is it?



The new supplement consists of a fixed amount and not a percentage of the pension like the previous one, which was 5% if you had two children, 10% with three and 15% after four. Now 378 euros per year will be paid for each child up to a limit of four; that is, the maximum will be 1,512 euros per year. It will be divided into 14 payments, which means 27 euros per month per child. The amount will increase each year by the same percentage as the contributory pensions.

How much is it and how will it be paid?



The new supplement consists of a fixed amount and not a percentage like the previous one. 378 euros per year will be paid for each child up to a limit of four; in other words, the maximum would be 1,512 euros per year. They will be paid divided into the 14 payments, which means 27 euros per month per child.

The amount will be increased each year by the same percentage as the contributory pensions and will be established in the General State Budget Law.

Do you win or lose with the new mechanism?



There will be some groups that win and others that lose money compared to the previous complement. Fathers, mothers who only have one child and those who retire early, always benefit, since before they did not have the right to this supplement. In general, the new modality benefits the lower pensions, since it is a fixed amount and not a percentage, and, on the contrary, it harms the higher incomes.

If you have two or more children, it will be won or lost based on income, as those with lower incomes will benefit from the redesign. Thus, mothers with two children and a pension of less than 1,100 euros will win, but those who earn more than this amount will lose. For example, with two children and a pension of 1,100 euros, you lose one euro a month, which is 21 euros less if the pension reaches 1,500 euros. If you have 3 children and a pension of 1,100 euros, 29 euros less will be charged with the new supplement. In the case of four children and high incomes, the loss can exceed 250 euros per month (see attached table).

However, the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá estimates that three out of four women with children who will soon become pensioners will have a higher pension than they would have with the 2015 supplement.

What requirements are required of men?



The new design of this supplement opens the door for men to collect it, although it gives priority to women and for that it imposes a series of conditions, such as that their pension is lower than that of the mother. In addition, they must have been without contributions for more than four months between the nine months before the birth or adoption and the following three years (for children born or adopted before December 31, 1994), or that the sum of the contribution bases of the two years following the birth or adoption are more than 15% less than the sum of the two previous years (for children born or adopted since January 1, 1995). Widowers may also collect for children in common, provided that one of them has an orphan’s pension. The father who has been convicted of violence against women or children will not be recognized. Neither will the father or mother deprived of parental authority receive it.

Does it apply to all pensions?



It will be recognized in all the modalities (retirement, voluntary early retirement, permanent disability and widowhood), except partial retirement.

Can it be received if you have the maximum pension?



Yes, this supplement “does not count for the purposes of a minimum supplement or as a pension ceiling.”

When will it end?



It will be maintained as long as the gender gap in retirement pensions does not drop below 5%. Currently, it is around 30%.

And what happens to those who were already charging it?



More than 752,000 female pensioners already received the previous maternity supplement and will continue to collect it without changes and updating with the same increase as pensions.