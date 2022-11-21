We want to answer a difficult and fun question: What chance of winning the World Cup does each team have? To do this we simulated the tournament tens of thousands of times. This way we can calculate what probability each team has of reaching the round of 16, playing in the semifinals or winning the tournament.

This is our updated prediction:

PROBABILITY OF REACHING EACH STAGE AND WINNING THE WORLD CUP

This data tells us which teams are favorites and to what extent. They also capture a reality: the World Cup is quite unpredictable. People expect the favorite to win, but the data says that’s rare: even though Brazil has more chances to win than any other team, Brazil will only win one in four times.

The odds will be updated every day. Below we explain how the model works, starting with a game…

Simulate your own world

By clicking the button below you can simulate a World Cup with the model, and see who wins. If you click again, you will do a second simulation and you will surely win another one. Their winners are accumulated in the table.

If you play around with this for a while, you’ll see that the winning percentages converge to the table at the beginning. He will do it slowly, because that’s how chance is.

How the model works

Our predictions are the result of running thousands of simulations like the ones above, which are only partly random. In each match, the probability that one or the other team will win depends on their statistics. For example, if Brazil plays Saudi Arabia, the probability that the former will win is around 87%.

The model has three parts:

1. How strong is each team? To capture this we use two metrics: your recent results (measured with an Elo rankingan original chess method that now also uses the official FIFA ranking) and the quality of its players (measured with its value in euros, with data from the website transfer markt).

2. Who wins each game? We have trained a model with thousands of matches to, given two teams and their strength metrics, estimate how likely each outcome is. The model tells the probability of victory, draw and defeat, and even that of each marker. For example, in that hypothetical duel between Brazil and Saudi Arabia, the most probable results are 2-0 and 3-0 with around 14% each.

3. And to predict the complete World Cup? What we do is simulate it match by match, match by match. We repeat this thousands of times, to have 100,000 possible World Cups, and thus be able to estimate the probability of each event. If Brazil wins the tournament in 23,000 of 100,000 simulations, it is because it has a 23% probability.

On the methodology page we give other details. Here are more results.

group to group predictions

The tables below show the options that each team has to finish the group stage in each position. The first two pass, and it is usually better to occupy the first place to cross into the round of 16 with a second.

Group A

PROBABILITY… B Group

PROBABILITY… Group C

PROBABILITY… Group D

PROBABILITY… Group E

PROBABILITY… Group F

PROBABILITY… Group G

PROBABILITY… Group H

PROBABILITY…

What other forecasts say

There are other similar predictions. In the following table we show another three that we find interesting: the statistical model of The Analystthe dues from around thirty bookmakers and forecasts from the community of tipsters Metaculus.

PROBABILITY OF WINNING THE WORLD CUP ACCORDING TO OTHER PREDICTIONS

