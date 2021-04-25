The prelude to the 93rd edition of the Oscars shows, as in the preview of each gala of the most important award in the world of entertainment, a wide range of speculations about favorites, a universe in which they have great importance the predictions that bookmakers make about who the big winners will be.
The awards ceremony that he performs every year the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences includes 23 categories, between the artistic and the technical, although the great attention is concentrated on six of them, which define the great winners that will be on the night of Sunday, April 25, when the ceremony takes place this year.
Usually scheduled for the end of winter in the United States, the gala of the Oscar awards saw its original programming, scheduled for February 28, altered in 2021, as a result of the health emergency that occurred in the middle of the pandemic of coronavirus.
But the postponement of almost two months allowed the Academy to organize the gala in person, even with a different routine, since It will be divided into two locations in the city of Los Angeles: the traditional Dolby Theater and Union Station, railway station of the Californian city.
Oscar favorites according to bookmakers
There are six main categories that the Oscar awards, which aims at the best film, the direction and, in the interpretation, the leading and supporting roles in both actresses and actors.
Gary Oldman as the lead in Mank, the film with the most Oscar nominations (ten) but not a favorite.
Of them, the one that emerges as a favorite almost indisputable in betting projections is Nomadland, the movie starring Frances McDormand and directed by Chloé Zhao. It has a quota that is around 1.20 while the second is The Chicago Trial of the 7, which pays 6 for each unit wagered.
In the order among the eight nominees for an Oscar for best filmAccording to the projections of the bets, they follow Minari (17), Beautiful Vengeance (21), Mank (41), Judas and the Black Messiah (41), The Sound of Metal and The Father (both with odds of 81).
By decantation, the director of Nomadland is the great candidate to win the statuette to the realization and even more different from the others. Let the Oscar go to Chloé Zhao has a quota of 1.04 for each unit bet, almost at the minimum, which accounts for the enormous favoritism.
Chloe Zhao has the endorsement of punters to win the Oscar for directing by Nomadland. (AFP)
Zhao, who is mostly known for performing in independent films, in this way she would win her first Oscar as a director.
David Fincher, on his third nomination (Before it was for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, in 2008, and The Social Network, in 2010) According to bettors, he seems to be far from winning his first Oscar: pays 10 for his work at the address of Mank. Then appear Lee Isaac Chung, for Minari (21); Emerald Ferrell, for Hermosa Venganza (21) and Thomas Vintenberg, from Otra Ronda (26).
The most fought category between gamblers’ predictions is the best actress, where there is a candidate but with a difference that allows to generate expectation until the very moment in which the winner is announced on the night of April 25.
Carey Mulligan, protagonist of Beautiful Vengeance, leads the betting predictions in the most fought category. (AP)
Carey Mulligan, for his work on the black comedy Beautiful Revenge, itches in point with a quota of 2.20; Viola Davis, for The Mother of Blues, follows her closely with 3, which marks that the great fight could be between the two.
Then they come Frances McDormand for his work on Nomadland (5), Andra Day for his performance in the biopic United States against Billy Holliday (6.50) and much further back Vanessa kirby by Fragments of a Woman (21).
In the title of leading actor there is a clearer guideline in favor of one of the five applicants: if it were the bookmakers, it would be for the deceased Chadwick boseman for his work in La Madre del Blues, with a paltry fee of 1,083.
Chadwick Boseman could win the posthumous Oscar for best actor, according to the bets.
Let the Oscar go to Sir Anthony Hopkins, who with 83 years arrives as the protagonist of The Father, pay 7. Then they follow Riz Ahmed, for his work as a drummer who fights against his incipient deafness in El Sonido del Metal (17); Gary Oldman for work on Mank as Herman J. Mankiewicz, the writer of Citizen Kane (34) and Steven Yeun for Minari (34).
Among the supporting actresses, the favorite is Youn Yuh-jung, with a share of 1.22. Maria Bakalova (5) emerges as the counterpart of Sacha Baron Cohen in the sequel to Borat; Glenn Close (10) for Hillbilly, who is also nominated for the Rattzie for worst jobs; Olivia Colman (23) for The Father; and Amanda Seyfried (34) for Mank.
There is also not much controversy among bettors. for the best supporting actor, since Daniel Kaluuya makes a difference for his work in La Madre del Blues, with a quota of 1.04. Paul Raci, for The Sound of Metal, appears just with 13 pay for each unit bet, And they continue Sacha Baron Cohen (15) by The Chicago Trial of the 7; Leslie Odom (17) for A Night in Miami; and LaKeith Stanfield (34) for Judas and the Black Messiah.
