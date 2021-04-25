The prelude to the 93rd edition of the Oscars shows, as in the preview of each gala of the most important award in the world of entertainment, a wide range of speculations about favorites, a universe in which they have great importance the predictions that bookmakers make about who the big winners will be.

The awards ceremony that he performs every year the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences includes 23 categories, between the artistic and the technical, although the great attention is concentrated on six of them, which define the great winners that will be on the night of Sunday, April 25, when the ceremony takes place this year.

Usually scheduled for the end of winter in the United States, the gala of the Oscar awards saw its original programming, scheduled for February 28, altered in 2021, as a result of the health emergency that occurred in the middle of the pandemic of coronavirus.

Best Movie

Best Actor

Anthony HopkinsThe father Riz AhmedThe sound of metal Chadwick BosemanThe mother of blues Gary OldmanMank Steven YeunMinari Best Actress

Frances McDormand Nomadland Carey Mulligan Beautiful revenge Viola Davis The mother of blues Andra Day The United States vs. Billie holiday Vanessa kirby Fragments of a woman Best Direction

Thomas VinterbergAnother round David FincherMank Lee Isaac ChungMinari Chloé ZhaoNomadland Emerald FennellBeautiful revenge Best Supporting actor

Sacha Baron cohenBorat Subsequent Moviefilm Daniel KaluuyaJudas and the black Messiah Leslie Odom Jr.One night in Miami Paul RaciThe sound of metal Lakeith StanfieldJudas and the black Messiah Best Supporting Actress

Maria BakalovaBorat Subsequent Moviefilm Glenn CloseHillbilly, a rural elegy Olivia ColmanThe father Amanda SeyfriedMank Youn Yuh-jungMinari Best Animated film

United Dan scanlon Beyond the moon Glen Keane, John Kahrs Shaun the lamb:

Farmdon Will Becher, Richard Phelan Soul Pete Docter, Kemp Powers Wolfwalkers Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart Best Original Music 5 bloods Terence blanchard Mank Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Minari Emile mosseri News from the big world James Newton Howard Soul Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste Best Song Fight for you HER, D’Mile and Tiara Thomas Judas and the black Messiah

Hear My Voice Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite The Chicago 7 trial

Husavik Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

The life ahead Diane Warren and Laura Pausini Io Sì (Seen)

One night in Miami Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth Speak Now Best Sound Editing Greyhound Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, David Wyman

Mank Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin



Soul Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott, David Parker

The sound of metal Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Phillip Bladh Top Visual effects



Mulan Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram



Tenet Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers Best Production design Best Costume Design Best Hairstyle and makeup Emma Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze





Mank Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti Best Documentary Short Film Best Animated Short Film

But the postponement of almost two months allowed the Academy to organize the gala in person, even with a different routine, since It will be divided into two locations in the city of Los Angeles: the traditional Dolby Theater and Union Station, railway station of the Californian city.

Oscar favorites according to bookmakers

There are six main categories that the Oscar awards, which aims at the best film, the direction and, in the interpretation, the leading and supporting roles in both actresses and actors.

Gary Oldman as the lead in Mank, the film with the most Oscar nominations (ten) but not a favorite.

Of them, the one that emerges as a favorite almost indisputable in betting projections is Nomadland, the movie starring Frances McDormand and directed by Chloé Zhao. It has a quota that is around 1.20 while the second is The Chicago Trial of the 7, which pays 6 for each unit wagered.

In the order among the eight nominees for an Oscar for best filmAccording to the projections of the bets, they follow Minari (17), Beautiful Vengeance (21), Mank (41), Judas and the Black Messiah (41), The Sound of Metal and The Father (both with odds of 81).

By decantation, the director of Nomadland is the great candidate to win the statuette to the realization and even more different from the others. Let the Oscar go to Chloé Zhao has a quota of 1.04 for each unit bet, almost at the minimum, which accounts for the enormous favoritism.

Chloe Zhao has the endorsement of punters to win the Oscar for directing by Nomadland. (AFP)

Zhao, who is mostly known for performing in independent films, in this way she would win her first Oscar as a director.

David Fincher, on his third nomination (Before it was for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, in 2008, and The Social Network, in 2010) According to bettors, he seems to be far from winning his first Oscar: pays 10 for his work at the address of Mank. Then appear Lee Isaac Chung, for Minari (21); Emerald Ferrell, for Hermosa Venganza (21) and Thomas Vintenberg, from Otra Ronda (26).

The most fought category between gamblers’ predictions is the best actress, where there is a candidate but with a difference that allows to generate expectation until the very moment in which the winner is announced on the night of April 25.

Carey Mulligan, protagonist of Beautiful Vengeance, leads the betting predictions in the most fought category. (AP)

Carey Mulligan, for his work on the black comedy Beautiful Revenge, itches in point with a quota of 2.20; Viola Davis, for The Mother of Blues, follows her closely with 3, which marks that the great fight could be between the two.

Then they come Frances McDormand for his work on Nomadland (5), Andra Day for his performance in the biopic United States against Billy Holliday (6.50) and much further back Vanessa kirby by Fragments of a Woman (21).

In the title of leading actor there is a clearer guideline in favor of one of the five applicants: if it were the bookmakers, it would be for the deceased Chadwick boseman for his work in La Madre del Blues, with a paltry fee of 1,083.

Chadwick Boseman could win the posthumous Oscar for best actor, according to the bets.

Let the Oscar go to Sir Anthony Hopkins, who with 83 years arrives as the protagonist of The Father, pay 7. Then they follow Riz Ahmed, for his work as a drummer who fights against his incipient deafness in El Sonido del Metal (17); Gary Oldman for work on Mank as Herman J. Mankiewicz, the writer of Citizen Kane (34) and Steven Yeun for Minari (34).

Among the supporting actresses, the favorite is Youn Yuh-jung, with a share of 1.22. Maria Bakalova (5) emerges as the counterpart of Sacha Baron Cohen in the sequel to Borat; Glenn Close (10) for Hillbilly, who is also nominated for the Rattzie for worst jobs; Olivia Colman (23) for The Father; and Amanda Seyfried (34) for Mank.

There is also not much controversy among bettors. for the best supporting actor, since Daniel Kaluuya makes a difference for his work in La Madre del Blues, with a quota of 1.04. Paul Raci, for The Sound of Metal, appears just with 13 pay for each unit bet, And they continue Sacha Baron Cohen (15) by The Chicago Trial of the 7; Leslie Odom (17) for A Night in Miami; and LaKeith Stanfield (34) for Judas and the Black Messiah.