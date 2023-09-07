This Thursday, September 7, The Colombian National Team begins its journey towards the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada.



Those led by Néstor Lorenzo will try to start the South American qualifiers on the right foot by facing Venezuela at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, located in Barranquilla. The sports appointment is at 6 pm

The ‘Tricolor’, which was one of the great absentees at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, longs to return to the World Cup after its outstanding performances in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

The headline for this Thursday’s sporting event would be made up of players like Camilo Vargas, Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumí, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma and, among others, Luis Díaz, the offensive leader of the team.

Rafael Santos Borré, who has not played since June, is also on the squad list. The striker started five of the eight preparation games, including the last four, and scored two goals.

Training of the Colombian National Team for the Elderly at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla.

The participation of David Ospina will not be counted, because he is still recovering from an injury, and the experienced striker Falcao García was not taken into account either.

The Venezuelan National Team, for its part, could have Joel Graterol, Wilker Ángel, Jon Aramburú, Yordan Osorio, Jhon Chancellor, Tomás Rincón, Junior Moreno, Yefferson Soteldo, Salomón Rondón, Jefferson Savarino and Josef Martínez in its lineup.

ChatGPT says what will be the winner of the match

A few hours before the match between the Colombian and Venezuelan teams begins, we asked ChatGPT who they think will be the winning team of this sports contest.

To arrive at a result, the ‘chatbot’ took into account not only the recent history of the teams, but also factors such as the players, preparation, location and ‘pressure or expectations’. This was what he threw.

“Colombia failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which may be an additional motivation to make a good presentation in these qualifiers. On the other hand, their recent record against Venezuela has been mixed in recent decades, but historically the Colombian team He has had more victories,” he said initially.

And he continued: “Néstor Lorenzo, the Argentine coach of Colombia, seems to have revitalized the team in terms of goals, with an average of two per game and a goal distribution among several players. This is a positive indication since they do not depend on a single goalscorer, which can hinder the opponent’s defensive strategies. In addition, Colombia has high caliber players like Luis Díaz”.

ChatGPT also took the venue of the match into account: “Barranquilla is known for its warmth and passionate fans, which can be an advantage for Colombia. The home team often plays an important role in South American qualifiers.”

“Since Colombia did not qualify for the last World Cup, the pressure is on them to start these qualifiers on the right foot. This pressure can be a double-edged sword: it can motivate them to give a superior performance or it can affect them psychologically,” he added.

Then he concluded: “Considering everything mentioned, and although in football there are no certainties, based on the context, Colombia starts as a favorite to win the match against Venezuela in Barranquilla, mainly due to its squad of players, the revitalization of the team under Lorenzo’s leadership and the local team. However, like any football match, the result is uncertain and anything can happen in the 90 minutes of play.”

What will be the final score of the match, according to ChatGPT?

The artificial intelligence system initially assured that predicting a score “is highly speculative and there is no way to guarantee a result, since it depends on many uncontrollable factors that can vary during the game (such as tactical decisions, errors, referee decisions , injuries, among others)”.

For ChatGPT, a result that could be plausible, considering the locality and the previous performance of Colombia, it could be a 2-0 or 2-1 in favor of the national team.

“However, it is vital to note that this is simply an assumption based on current and historical data, and not an accurate prediction of the result. Football is a sport where surprises are common and everything can change in a matter of minutes.” clarified.

