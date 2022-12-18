Mexico. The MasterChef Celebrity 2022 final takes place this Sunday through Azteca Uno. The most watched cooking reality show on open television in Mexico comes to an end.

Alejandra Ávalos, Ricardo Peralta, Arturo López Gavito and Lorena Herrera are the four celebrities who reached the final of MasterChef Celebrity 2022 and one of them will win the most watched reality show currently in Mexico.

These personalities must convince professional chefs with their cooking recipes and especially their seasoning and the final is this Sunday, December 18 from 8:00 p.m.

We recommend you read:

Masterchef Celebrity 2022 began with the participation of actors, presenters, influencers and athletes recognized by the Mexican public and after almost three months on the air, today the grand finale is being experienced.

The winner of MasterChef Celebrity You will get a trophy and 1 million pesos as the main prize, as has been revealed within the same reality show that Mexican families have liked.

We recommend you read:

The production of the program has shared on social networks that in the grand finale of MasterChef Celebrity there will be the presence of all the participants who stayed on the road in the current season, it will also offer the public several surprises.