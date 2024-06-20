The Copa America 2024 It starts this June 20 in the United States and the expectation for the tournament is at its peak. Just hours before the start, an artificial intelligence answered the question of who will be the champion of the tournament.

Yes ok predicting the final winner is a difficult task Due to the unpredictable nature of the sport, Geminithe multimodal large language model developed by Google DeepMindl, highlights that some teams emerge as favorites based on their history, quality of players and recent performance.

According to artificial intelligence, In these selections is the next winner of the Copa América 2024:

Argentina : winners of the 2022 World Cup Qatar, have a team surrounded by high-level figures Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María, who reinforce their candidacy.

: winners of the 2022 World Cup Qatar, have a team surrounded by high-level figures Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María, who reinforce their candidacy. Brazil : Due to its track record, it is a team that is always a candidate in the tournaments it plays. Beyond Neymar’s absence, his squad stands out both internationally and in its European clubs and is always a serious contender for glory.

: Due to its track record, it is a team that is always a candidate in the tournaments it plays. Beyond Neymar’s absence, his squad stands out both internationally and in its European clubs and is always a serious contender for glory. Uruguay : In addition to the renowned players, the team had an increase in its performance recently. The mix of experience and youth, represented mainly in the figures of Luis Suárez and Darwin Núñez, makes this country a competitive team.

: In addition to the renowned players, the team had an increase in its performance recently. The mix of experience and youth, represented mainly in the figures of Luis Suárez and Darwin Núñez, makes this country a competitive team. Colombia: They showed increasing performance in recent years, in addition to standing out in international tournaments and with a base of talented players. This could be a good chance to win his second Copa América.

Of course, neither Gemini nor any other AI has the ability to predict the future. However, based on your data and what happened in the past, prepared an answer on who the candidates could be.

The teams that could surprise in the Copa América 2024, according to artificial intelligence

In addition to the possible winners, the technology emphasized the countries that could surprise in this event:

Ecuador : With a young generation of talented footballers, they showed notable progress in international competitions.

: With a young generation of talented footballers, they showed notable progress in international competitions. Chili : after winning two cups in the past, he could surprise beyond his current level.

: after winning two cups in the past, he could surprise beyond his current level. Paraguay : Known for their physical play, Paraguay has the ability to play under pressure.

: Known for their physical play, Paraguay has the ability to play under pressure. Mexico: Mexico is capable of competing against the best teams in South America.

The Copa América 2024 promises to be a tournament full of emotions and memorable moments. Teams like Peru, Venezuela, Bolivia, Jamaica, Canada and the United States too They will seek to leave their mark and they could be the surprise of the tournament.