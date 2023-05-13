The Eurovision final has not yet taken place, but all eyes are already on the main favorite, the Swedish Loreen. Your song Tattoo It has a 50% chance of victory according to the odds of a dozen bookmakers.

The next big candidate is the Finnish Käärijä, to whom bettors give a 21% chance. Ukraine, which defends the title won last May in Italy, is the third favorite with 6%. The Spanish Blanca Paloma, who will compete with the song eaeais in a third group, with 3%.

In the following graph you can check the options of all the participants in the final and listen to each song on Spotify by clicking on the button.

Bets usually predict Eurovision well. The last three years they have guessed the final winner of the contest and since 2016 they have always given the winner and the second classified among their three favorites. With these data, the Spanish Blanca Paloma does not have too many options, although last year Chanel and her justmo they slightly beat the forecasts that gave her fifth place, she finished third.

If we look at the popularity of the finalists on Spotify, the Swedish woman also has an advantage, but she is closely followed by two new actors: the Norwegian Alessandra, with Queen of Kings and the Italian Marco Mengoni, with due visit.

The least acoustic edition of the decade

In the songs of this Eurovision final, fewer guitar and piano chords will sound, and not only among the favorites. Spotify’s metrics reveal that the gala will be the most electronic of the decade and will also be among the most energetic.

Average per edition



songs 2023



Even so, there are clear differences between the two proposals most likely to win: both are energetic, but Tattoo is sadder and less danceable, while Cha Cha Cha, by Käärijä is more positive and a bit more acoustic.

The other finalists follow a similar path. Only Armenian and Estonian songs are unmarked. The latter’s performer will perform accompanied solely by a piano, while the Armenian representative will play both extremes: although she spends half of her performance similarly seated on the floor, she ends it with a more plural accompaniment.

Songs in English, unstoppable. Mixes, not so profitable

With the predominance of the electronic and the Nordic origin, the resemblance between Cha Cha Cha and Tattoo. Swedish Loreen’s proposal is written entirely in English, while Käärijä will take the stage rapping in Finnish.

If the history of the contest is to be trusted, Sweden has the advantage: two out of five victories were sung in Shakespeare’s language, which has been the predominant language since 1999, when each entrant was allowed to choose the language of their song. This dominance has been threatened since 2017, when Salvador Sobral won by singing his Love two hairs. The last two winners, Italy and Ukraine, also participated in their language.

On Saturday, only 9 of the 26 songs will be played entirely in other languages. One of them will be Spanish.

There will also be mixed proposals such as heart of steel, with which the Tvorchi duo will represent Ukraine. Only this country can boast of having made profitable the recurring mixtures of English with other languages: theirs are the only two victories achieved by the 83 songs of this type that have been presented in the history of the festival. Cocktails that did not include English (17), have never won.

Spain has not fared badly either: Chanel climbed to third place last year with the theme justmo and its bilingual chorus: take a video, watch it slow mo, mo, mo…

Sweden caresses Ireland’s record

In 1996, Ireland became the country that has won Eurovision the most times. Seven victories that no one has managed to match… Until now? If the bets come true, Sweden will also get their seventh victory at the festival, and Ireland, eliminated in the first semi-final, will be helpless to remedy it.

The other favorites don’t have as much of an advantage. Norway has three victories and Finland only got a taste of success in 2006, when Lordi filled the stage with orcs. In fact, both countries stand out more for their failures: they are among the candidates that have won the most recent positions in the festival.

In the graph you can explore all the winners and also the ones that remained in each position. United Kingdom has the unbeatable record of 16 editions bordering on success with a second place. They are followed at a great distance by France (5) and Spain (4).

Where do the precious ones go? twelve points? Not too far

Increasingly spectacular performances and stages with floor-to-ceiling screens have yet to outshine the magic of the points split and the opportunity it gives viewers to accuse each country of voting out its neighbours.

The distribution by regions from 1975 to 2022 shows that the juries do not usually look far when it comes to assigning their coveted twelve points. In this context, it is to be expected that even the most underprivileged candidates will benefit from one of the certainties of the festival: the four cardinal points prefer themselves on most occasions.

Distribution of maximum scores. Origin and destination of the 12 points awarded by the jury of each region from 1975 to 2022 Origin of

the 12 points Destination

of

the 12 points Israel and Australia are excluded. Fountain: datagraver.com and own elaboration.

The twelve southern points stay in the south on half the occasions, and the same happens with the north. Both regions also coincide with their neighbors to the west in their aversion to voting for the east, which in no case receives more than 15% of the maximum scores.

These favoritisms are similar in the case of televoting. But the balance could change this year. In the final on Saturday, the voice of the public will not only come from the countries with the right to participate in the festival. This year, votes from the rest of the world will be accepted.

The curse of acting at the beginning of the gala

There is studies who point out that juries, especially non-professionals, tend to value those who perform better at the end of the contest. The data of scores awarded by the professional jury and the public through televoting since 2009, when this double path came into play, show the cost of acting at the beginning.

During the last 13 editions, finalists who have performed between first and sixth place have rarely managed to win more than 8% of the votes. If the curse is still in force, those affected this year will be Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland and Serbia.

After fifth place, the evaluations are more varied: those who act later have come to accumulate higher percentages of the score, but they have also remained below 8%. The record is held by the Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra, which last year concentrated 19% of the points and performed in twelfth position.

Winners up to 40, winners who do not exceed 50

If Loreen wins in Liverpool she will be an unusual winner. More than when she competed for the first time in 2011, at the age of 27. The average age of the winners is 24 years, far from the 39 that the Swede is now, who would become the second oldest winner of the contest after Linda Martin, who represented Ireland in 1992.

At the opposite extreme is the Belgian Sandra Kim, who dazzled the jury in 1986 and sowed controversy when it became known that she was not 15 years old, as her song said, but 13.

This age barrier does not seem to be the same for the male candidates: the average of the winners is 30 years old. In addition, the older ones are also older: George Olsen and Dave Benton, had already reached half a century when they represented Denmark and Estonia, respectively.

Israel and Australia are excluded. Fountain: datagraver.com and own elaboration. Copy

