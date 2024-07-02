Colombia and Brazil They will face each other this Tuesday in the key match of Group D that will determine who qualifies for the quarter-finals of the series 2024 United States Copa America.

The Colombian team comes from winning 2-1 to Paraguay and beat 3-0 Costa Ricahas already secured his spot, but is waiting for the result to find out whether he will be first or second in the group.

Hard game

Their rival, on the other hand, is coming off a 0-0 draw against the ‘ticos’, but the 4-1 against the Paraguayans gave them wings to think big in this tournament.

Nestor Lorenzo, The Argentine coach of Colombia did not reveal the starting line-up, but he did speak again about the favourite label, which does not worry him, although he says that the priority is to get through the round first.

“The priority is to get out of the group first, beyond being qualified. When we say that there is a fine line between players, if we take care of one because he is cautioned we are going back on our word. The team will go out and play at its best and those who are waiting for the opportunity will have to show their worth when it is their turn,” said the coach.

The result

The game against the Brazilians has sparked a lot of interest in both countries and among the fans who follow the teams in the stadiums of the United States.

The Artificial intelligence ‘He spoke’ and warned what the result of the game will be, who will be the team that will come out ahead.

“They are two strong teams, with very talented players and solid strategies,” said the AI, and revealed several aspects that must be taken into account.

Among them, he pointed out the performance of Luis Diaz and Vinciusthe tactics of the coaches, Lorenzo and Dorival Junior.

“Both have been training hard for this tournament, but the team that comes into the match with the most motivation and in the best physical condition could have an advantage. Sometimes, football is decided by small details of luck, like a shot that bounces off the post or an unexpected red card,” was the prediction of Gemini, Google’s AI.

IA warned that Brazil is the favourite to win the game after analysing the previous results between the two teams, but warned that Colombia can spring a surprise.