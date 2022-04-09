Observers expected that the votes of immigrants and Arabs, who have the right to vote in the elections, will go to Macron, who has less harsh views of his competitors on issues of immigration and religion.

The journalist who specializes in political affairs, residing in France, Nizar Al-Jalidi, believes that the Arab community often votes a very small percentage in the French elections and prefers the passive vote.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Jalidi said that the Arab communities are turning their votes towards the left-wing parties in general, and it is expected that they will elect Macron, as happened in the 2017 elections, which witnessed a decisive competition between him and Le Pen, the right-wing candidate known for her hard-line views.

Al-Jalidi explained that Macron is closest to the issues that represent the priorities of the members of these communities, but at the same time he points out that the electoral atmosphere in the country is not promising, and it seems that there is a general state of abstention, or lack of interest in the presidential elections, contrary to what is known in France, justifying This is due to the preoccupation of citizens with the repercussions of the Ukrainian war and the Corona pandemic.

According to Jelidi, President Macron remains the best of luck among his rivals, despite raising the issue of the American election campaign “McKinsey”, and the dissatisfaction of citizens with the entire period during which he did not fulfill all the electoral promises he made in 2017.

Al-Jalidi believes that the Ukrainian crisis remains the biggest trump card, which came to him as a “gift from heaven” to make him within days the negotiating leader of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and strengthen his chances in the presidential elections.

It also, and this is the most important thing, according to Al-Jalidi, destroyed the dreams of the rest of the competing candidates, most of whom admire the Russian president, and some of them have distinguished relations with him, such as Le Pen, who found herself in the position of justifying this relationship.

According to statistics, the number of France’s population of immigrant origins amounts to about 11.8 million people, and they constitute 19 percent of the total population in France, while statistics indicate that the proportion of the Muslim population in France may reach 10 percent of the population.

The votes of immigrants, including Muslims, always represent an important factor in the French elections, especially in light of what reports indicate that immigrant minorities in France usually refrain from casting their votes in any elections, due to what some consider as a reaction to their sense of marginalization from by the French Foundation.

Many members of the Arab and Islamic community in France had voted for Macron, in the elections that brought him to the Elysee in 2017.