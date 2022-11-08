The polling stations opened their doors to elect the 435 members of the House of Representatives, and one-third of the 35 members of the Senate out of 100 deputies.

As the race for control of both the House and Senate is underway, more than 40 million people cast their ballots during early voting across the country.

The Republicans need only to win 6 additional seats in the House of Representatives and an additional seat in the Senate, to obtain a majority in Congress, at a time when observers believe that these elections have significant effects on the course of American power and its future decisions.

According to a report published by CNN, there are a number of races that are worth following, not only for their results, but for what they can tell us internally.

Connecticut fight

Connecticut, the northeastern US state, has become an indicator of the struggles some incumbent New England Democrats are facing. Representative Jahanna Hayes has held the Western Connecticut seat since 2018 and was re-elected in 2020 with 55 percent of the vote.

President Joe Biden has been leading the region in the presidential race with roughly the same share of the vote, however, and Republicans have been optimistic for some time about their candidate, George Logan.

The former state senator is vying to become the first Republican to represent the region in nearly 16 years, and the primaries are classified as “swinging” and if Republicans win, it is likely a sign that they are heading for a majority across the country.

Michigan Governor

Michigan has been one of the nation’s biggest swing states in the past two national elections, but Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer looks like that state’s favorite in her race against Republican Theodore Dixon, who won a contested primary battle thanks to the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

New Hampshire status

General Don Boldock became the Republican nominee earlier this fall, and it looked as if the nationalist Republican groups were dropping out of the race.

And former Vice President Mike Pence has previously gone to New Hampshire to see a fundraiser for Boldock, who narrowly won the Republican nomination in the Senate, and who, by winning against Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, would be closer to regaining the Republican majority in the Senate. .

New York competition

The elections are classified between US Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, a leader of the Democratic Party, and his Republican counterpart, Mike Lawler, as one of the swing competitions.

And according to CNN, the early Republican spending in the race appeared to be little more than an operation to annoy and distract Maloney from other races around the country.

If Lawler can win it will be a double victory for his party, which will get a seat no one expected.

Carolina elders

North Carolina chose Donald Trump in 2016 and then re-elected him again in 2020, meaning that Republican Representative Ted Budd is expected to gain the advantage.

But former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Sherry Beasley kept matters closer than many expected in a race overshadowed by Senate rivalries with bigger figures in states such as Georgia and Pennsylvania.

If the Democrats win this race, it indicates that they have a very real chance of securing a majority in the Senate as results advance in the West.

Governor of Oregon

Oregon is surprisingly capable of attracting attention during midterm elections, having not elected a Republican governor in nearly four decades.

The contenders for the position are Democrat Tina Kotik, Republican Kristin Drazan, and strong independent and former Democrat Betsy Johnson.

Because of the huge unpopularity of outgoing Democratic Governor Kate Brown, her party’s candidate, Tina Kotik, has diminished, in addition to another factor being the presence of former Democratic Senator Betsy Johnson, who is campaigning independently, while benefiting from all of that, Republican candidate Christine Drazan.

Democrats risk losing the gubernatorial position in a state the last time a Republican was elected governor was in 1982.

2nd District, Virginia

Republican Jane Keegans is seeking the seat of Democrat Ellen Luria, as the race piques the interest of experts.

That district is in the middle of the nominations, so the race’s tilt toward the Republicans, who likely redistricted the electoral districts in favor of the Conservatives, will be critical.