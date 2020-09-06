Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo feels that Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) will handle the changes in this team in the same way he handled the Indian team. Dhoni retired from international cricket on 15 August. He is counted among the greatest captains of India. Bravo feels that Dhoni will have less pressure than captaining the Indian team while captaining Chennai.

When the media asked Bravo about Dhoni’s successor, he said, “I know this has been going on in my mind for some time.” I mean we all have to be separated at one time. It depends on when you retreat and to whom to handle it. Be it Raina or some youth. ‘

He said, ‘Now they don’t have to worry about crores of people. It is only a matter of franchise, but I do not think it will bring change in him as a human being, nor in how he captains the team. He will definitely be the same person.

Bravo said about his team, ‘Our team is very talented, having experience. Also we have a capable management staff which is quite calm and balanced. These include our bosses. All these have made the team a successful franchisee.