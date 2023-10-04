During a press conference, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives confirmed that he does not intend to run for the position despite calls to put his name forward for the position again.

But who are the GOP lawmakers who would like to run to succeed McCarthy:

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the Republican Party’s No. 2, has begun reaching out to fellow Republicans about running, according to CNN, citing a source familiar with the matter. “I feel comfortable running for office,” Scalise, who has leukemia, told CNN.

An informed source told CNN that a number of Republican lawmakers have contacted the head of the study committee, Kevin Hearn, to run for the vacancy and that he is seriously considering applying for the position. Hearn is the head of the largest group of Republican conservatives in the House of Representatives.

A number of conservative Republicans have called on House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to run for the office, and he is “open” to doing so, one GOP lawmaker said. It seems that Jordan, who was constantly excluded from running for the position of Speaker of Parliament, kept the option open to him.

Tom Emmer, a leader and official in the House of Representatives, is one of the names proposed as one of the top contenders for this position. However, Emmer declared his support for Majority Leader Scalise, saying, “I have an old friendship with Scalise, and he will be a great Speaker of the House.”

Representatives Matt Gaetz and Bob Good confirmed that the House of Representatives will meet next Tuesday and may vote on electing a new speaker during the week. Judd said: “I hope to vote on the position of council president on Wednesday,” adding: “I don’t know if that will happen on Tuesday or Wednesday.”