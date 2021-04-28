We have built a good part of the collective imagination on American politics through North American series such as “The west wing” or “House of Cards”.

One of the last of this repertoire is “Designated Successor”, which narrates the figure of the designated survivor, a person from the US administration in the line of succession to the president who, before an act that brings together a large part of the cabinet, is moved to a safe and undisclosed location to ensure continuity of government in the event of a disaster.

A successor that this Wednesday, for the first time since 1981, he has not been designated. Officially, because although it has been a recognized practice for 40 years, it dates back unofficially to the middle of the 20th century, at the beginning of the Cold War.

Just before completing his first 100 days in the Oval Office, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, was scheduled to deliver his first speech to Congress on Wednesday – which unites the two houses, the House of Representatives and the Senate – on Capitol Hill. .

An appearance in which, for example, you plan to present a ten-year billionaire plan in social welfare or a police reform. There are expectations, but the session will have less presence than usual.

Little public

Under normal circumstances all members of the Cabinet, House of Representatives, Senate and Supreme Court would be invited to the event, but the restrictions imposed by the pandemic of coronavirus limit the attendance to the Capitol to 200 people between representatives of the legislature, members of the government and the administration and own personnel.

Thus, some members of the Executive and other senior officials will not be present at the speech, which has led the White House to elude the figure of the designated survivor.

“There does not need to be a designated survivor because cabinet members will be following the appearance from their offices or from their homes,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki explained Tuesday.

The US government, since most of the members of the cabinet are not together, does not believe it necessary to name this figure.

As the site reported PoliticalThe presence with Biden of the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, was confirmed; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi; the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken; and the president pro tempore of the Senate, Patrick Leahy. However, Leahy himself later expressed doubts about his presence.

If Leahy does go to Capitol Hill, the next in line – under the Succession Act of 1947 – is Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, though the White House will not officially name her designated survivor.

Instead, the White House spokeswoman confirmed attendance at the U.S. Capitol the first lady, Jill Biden; the “second gentleman” – Kamala Harris’s husband – Douglas Emhoff; the Chief Justice, John Roberts, or the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

The Capitol, on high alert

All in a Capitol on high alert, still with the vivid memory of the storming of the building by supporters of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, on January 6.

That is why, although the presence would be less than usual, more security was displayed by being qualified as national special security event, with the Secret Service in command.

Until now, the Capitol is still surrounded by a black steel mesh fence and with the presence of some 2,250 armed personnel of the National Guard.

The “designated survivor”

Although according to the US National Constitution Center the practice has been carried out since the middle of the 20th century, the figure of the designated survivor it began to be officially named in February 1981, 40 years ago.

It has been used about fifty times, usually in speeches of the state of the nation or in the inauguration of successive presidents, as well as in joint appearances before Congress, such as this Wednesday.

It is not prescribed anywhere, but it is assumed that it is a figure chosen by the president himself before each event of these characteristics.

Already at Biden’s last inauguration, in January, the Donald Trump administration, responsible for the election, did not reveal the name of the designated survivor, although for example, in his last state of the nation address, in 2020, the government Trump had chosen then-Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, to fill that position.

Throughout these four decades, the designated survivor he was habitually a member of the United States cabinet, although the attorney general and the president pro tempore of the Senate have also been appointed at some time.

It is expected that when the restrictions due to the coronavirus end, the White House will reappoint this figure before acts that bring together all members of the cabinet such as the state of the nation speech. To all but one, as is tradition.

