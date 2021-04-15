ofChristiane Kühl shut down

Negotiations continue today in Vienna to save the nuclear deal with Iran. Tensions have risen after the explosion at the Natans nuclear facility. The West needs China and Russia.

Vienna / Munich – In Vienna, German diplomats will again be negotiating with the other signatory states on Thursday to rescue the apparently dead Iran nuclear deal. Europe and the countries of Germany, Great Britain and France designated as E3 in the agreement are likely to be more dependent on their rivals China and Russia than they would like. “Both Russia and China have much more influence and credibility in Tehran than the E3 or the EU,” says Ali Vaez, director of the think tank’s Iran program International Crisis Group, Merkur.de.

Above all, it is about how a compromise can be found between Washington and Tehran on the return to the actually simple concept of the agreement: Iran restricts itself to a purely civil nuclear program, instead of the sanctions that paralyze the country economically. The 2015 agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is considered an important building block for arms control and is also supported by the United Nations. But in 2018 the United States left the deal, which the then President Donald Trump described as the “worst deal of all time”, amid great din. Trump immediately imposed sanctions again – also against third countries that should dare to do business with Iran.

Iran nuclear deal: USA wants to return – China and Russia have to convince Tehran

His successor, Joe Biden, is ready to return. The order of the necessary concessions and their verification is disputed. If nobody moves, nothing happens. And that’s where Moscow and Beijing come into play. Because of their better relations with Iran, they could “play an important role in convincing the Iranian leadership to demonstrate more flexibility,” Vaez expects. At the behest of the Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the USA is not even allowed to participate in the negotiations – its emissaries sit during the day in the Hotel Imperial across from the place of negotiation and are only informed at the end of each day of the meeting. With them, the Europeans are probably responsible for persuading them.

The negotiations show that you can’t always choose who to cooperate with. The geopolitical rivalry between the West on the one hand and China and Russia on the other is coming to a head. The tone becomes sharper on all sides. Global climate protection is actually the most important field for cooperation between Europe and China. But even with Iran, the West needs the often unloved partner – despite the conflicts over human rights, technology or trade. “In the past you have managed to separate the Iran issue from the conflicts with the West,” says Vaez, referring to China and Russia. This works because “everyone agrees on the crucial importance of the JCPOA.” Access of difficult partners to problem states is also in demand in other cases – for example in the nuclear dispute with North Korea, in which the USA repeatedly urges China to make its comparably larger one To exert influence on ruler Kim Jong-un.

Iran: Explosion at Natan’s nuclear facility threatens the success of the nuclear deal negotiations

Moderation on all sides is all the more important as the incident at the Iranian nuclear facility in Natans is creating new tensions. There was a minor explosion in the power distribution center over the weekend – just hours after 200 new centrifuges were put into operation, which were banned under the nuclear agreement. Tehran sees this as an “act of terrorism” by Israel. Iran also blames Israel for the deadly attack on high-ranking nuclear physicist Mohsen Fachrisadeh in November 2020. Israel and Iran have long been waging a shadow war against one another. Most recently, the warring states accused each other of several attacks on ships. After the attack on Fachrisadeh, Iran increased uranium enrichment above the permitted level of 3.67 percent for the first time, says Vaez – at that time to 20 percent. And now, after the Natans incident, Iran now wants to enrich uranium to a purity of 60 percent.

But from Tehran’s point of view, it is clear that the USA was the first to violate the treaty. “Nuclear terrorism in Natans has triggered a dangerous spiral that can only be contained by ending US economic terrorism,” Iranian Foreign Minister railed Mohammed Jawad Zarif on Twitter. However, Sarif reiterated that Tehran would not allow the attack to affect the Vienna talks. Iran must avoid “falling into the trap set by Israel.” Preparations for the production of highly enriched uranium are almost complete, reported the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday in Vienna after an inspection of the facility in Natans.

The EU expressed concern about the possible consequences for the nuclear talks in Vienna. “We reject all attempts to undermine ongoing diplomatic activities,” said a spokesman for the EU’s External Action Service. The incident, “which could have been an act of sabotage”, must be thoroughly investigated. The talks had reached a “decisive point”, said the Chinese Foreign Office spokesman Zhao Lijian on Wednesday. The top priority is to “quickly get the nuclear deal back on track in order to guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of all parties involved.” Zhao called Natans an “act of sabotage” – without the EU’s question mark.

Iran and China: long-term cooperation agreed

China’s interests in the region are far greater than many are aware of. Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Sarif at the end of March. According to this, China will invest around 400 billion dollars over 25 years in the Iranian energy, transport and banking sectors as well as telecommunications. In return, Iran wants to supply crude oil at cheap prices like that New York Times reported who had a draft agreement. According to Iranian media reports, Tehran would also like to conclude such an agreement with Russia. Both states need an end to the sanctions for such deals to be fully implemented. So the incentive for Sino-Russian persuasion towards Tehran is great.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Iran’s President Hassan Rohani: China has much more influence in Tehran than the EU. © IRANIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE HANDOUT / EPA

Because the USA controls the worldwide payment flows, the remaining contractual partners of the seemingly dead nuclear deal could not continue their business with Iran. The Iranian business of the Europeans flourished because of the agreement, but now all business is idle. The EU attempt to found its own company called Instex to offset the claims of European and Iranian companies failed. But China’s trade with Iran is also suffering from the sanctions. Annual trade between the two states has plummeted from over 50 billion US dollars to just around 20 billion US dollars after 2018 as a result of US sanctions. Conversely, Iran is in a serious economic crisis because of the US sanctions, among other things.

Time is of the essence: Iran will vote in mid-June. Some observers expect that a hardliner will then replace President Hassan Rouhani, who is considered to be moderate and who is not allowed to run again. Iran’s hardliners have always been against the deal; their distrust of the “Great Satan” USA runs deep. So the deal would have to be brought to life first. (ck / with AFP)