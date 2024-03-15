Who will resolve the religious and political conflict in Israel?
With the continuation of the components of the ruling coalition in Israel, and the absence of any opportunities to change the current Israeli equation, the question arises: Are we really facing a religious or political conflict? The components of the right-wing coalition operate under a clear security and political umbrella, and with the support of the centers of power in Israeli society, which operate through a specific approach, and within the framework of a conflict decided in advance for the religious movement that has been rising in the country for more than ten years, and in light of the complete absence of the center, the left, and the moderates in the circles. The technocracy, the unions, and the civil society that have withdrawn into themselves in the face of this great rise of the right, which will take Israel into large areas of clashes and prolonged conflicts as a result of its attempts to hijack the state and direct its course, which may actually be completed in the coming period, in light of the Israeli Prime Minister’s adherence to Netanyahu, with his choices, and not accepting a truce in the south (Gaza) or the north (Lebanon).
Therefore, there is no problem, according to the vision of the right, in taking the state to the top of the hill, confronting any party, and resolving conflicts, not managing them. Therefore, the expectation is that what will happen during the coming period, whether in using more force in Gaza, denying the other, and ruling the Strip in a way Immediately, it will be at the top of the priorities proposed, and within the framework of an open conflict over confrontational options in which there is no truce scenario. Therefore, the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque is possible, and the completion of visits by right-wing ministers to the Islamic and Christian holy sites is on the table, which may explode the situation at any moment, especially with threats. The settler ministers in Netanyahu’s government to withdraw from the government, with any concession that Prime Minister Netanyahu may make, or even to stop military action in the south and north.
It seems clear that the Israeli right has turned into a military right, and not just an ideological one that seeks to bring Israel into a complete confrontation, and to work on a strategy with new components for dealing, including international agencies and institutions formed by the Jewish lobby abroad, and donor institutions that provide support under Israeli control and supervision, in addition to the establishment of authorities. It is different and does not enjoy international support or acceptance, as is the case when tribal rule is proposed as an alternative to the Palestinian Authority, the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian Authority. This means that the Israeli right and the components of the coalition are turning into a remarkable political and military right that works in a specific direction aimed at protecting Israel’s security from claims that It is launched under the name of accepting calm and working with the other, which Israel sees as non-existent, and that there is no need for Israel to deal with it. Hence, this right is moving in several circles in order to maintain its existence, and to take advantage of the lack of balanced parties that can create a balance, even if only formally, that works. In a specific direction, despite the general dissatisfaction of some of the state’s citizens and some of its public, which is demanding calm, the completion of the detainee exchange deal, the release of some prisoners, and the safe passage of the crisis, with the continuation of the political and religious plan in all its dimensions.
According to these data, it seems that the assertion that there are tensions between right-wing components inside and outside the Israeli government is incorrect within the framework of the one path that Israel is taking, and through which it is working to consolidate its current presence in the region despite the state of defeat that the Israeli public is suffering from, which needs to restore confidence. In state institutions and agencies, especially the military, this actually requires a different kind of interaction.
In general, the religious conflicts in right-wing society will remain present and inconclusive, but they need coherent controls to deal with and confront the political choices in which the political elite in the parties operates. It is essentially a religious elite whose elements emerged from the womb of violent and racist movements of the type of Meir Kahane’s. , and “Kahana Hay”, which confirms that Israel will continue to block the path towards extremism, deny Palestinian rights, work to devote a specific media and political discourse, and always go for partial solutions in times of stumbling and crises, which is what happened in the early stages of the war in the Gaza Strip.
It is not unlikely, then, that Israel will tend to impose its options, based on purely religious motives – and to devote its survival strategy by going to the West Bank and reoccupying it despite everything that is happening inside Israel, especially since affirming Israel’s desire to be present in western Jordan, and in the Jordan Valley in particular, does not mean that Israel may accept security coordination with the Palestinian Authority, and that is enough. It will work to impose its security and strategic options through unilateral measures, and without relying on anyone, even if it requires continuing the war in the north, or entering the Authority’s areas, and not adhering to the Oslo Accords at all. There is actually no conflict at the religious or political levels within Israel, as both serve the other and work to formulate priorities in light of defining moments in the life of the state, as the matter has become linked to the issue of the existence without borders.
*An academic specializing in strategic affairs.
