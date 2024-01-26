The search for the next manager for Liverpool next season has begun.
According to the latest betting odds, Xabi Alonso heads the list to succeed Jürgen Klopp. Current Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi remains a close contender, especially after Klopp announced that he will step down at the end of the season.
Additionally, it is anticipated that club legend Steven Gerrard will also gain backing in the odds market for Liverpool's next manager.
Xabi Alonso is the bookmakers' favorite to replace Jürgen Klopp as the club's next coach, with odds of 6/5 (45% implied chances).
The favorite when the news broke was assistant coach Pep Lijnders, who has been at Liverpool since 2014, except for a brief period in 2018, when he failed to gain promotion to the Eredivisie with the NEC.
He was sacked by the club less than five months after joining and returned to Liverpool's coaching staff ahead of their Champions League-winning season in 2018/19.
Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, is enjoying an incredible start to his coaching career with Bayer Leverkusen, winning 41 of his first 64 games in charge. Currently, the team leads Harry Kane's Bayern Munich by four points after 18 games.
The peak of Jürgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool occurred in the 2018/2019 season, when the club claimed its historic sixth European Cup title by beating Tottenham 2-0. The goals that night were the work of Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.
In the following season, Klopp led Liverpool to their only Premier League title to that point. Additionally, the Reds also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.
Despite adding successes in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, achieving a double in domestic competitions, Klopp's time at Liverpool also had difficult moments, such as the two Champions League finals lost against Real Madrid. The second of these defeats occurred while they were chasing a treble of cups in the 2021/22 season.
With Jürgen Klopp's departure announced at the end of the season, rumors about his successor at Liverpool are rampant. Among the possible candidates are Zinedine Zidane, Steven Gerrard, Nagelsmann, De Zerbi, Amorim, Xabi Alonso and Graham Potter. Uncertainty surrounds the club as fans wait with anticipation for the election of the new leader to guide the team into the next stage.
