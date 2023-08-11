Ecuador remains shocked by the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicenciothe 59-year-old journalist who was second in the polls and who was shot dead this Wednesday when he was leaving a political rally before the early general elections on August 20.

(Also: FBI will travel to Ecuador to support investigation into the murder of Fernando Villavicencio)

In the midst of the crisis that exacerbated this event, which led President Guillermo Lasso to decree a 60-day state of emergency in his country and which marks an unprecedented point due to violence linked to drug trafficking, the Construye Movement, of which Villavicencio was a candidate, referred to what is coming in the face of next week’s election day.

In a statement, the centrist political movement called for “silence and prudence from those who seek to take political advantage of the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio.”

(You can read: The video in which “Los Lobos” deny having murdered Fernando Villavicencio)

Similarly, Construye clarified about “the eventual replacement” of the candidate on the ballot and explained that “it will be the Construye Movement that makes the final decision”, without giving more detailsalthough he pointed out that any news would be made known only through official channels of the political movement.

“We will send the CNE (National Electoral Center) a statement to be read in the space that corresponded to our candidate, no one will participate in your place“, reads the statement, in which, apparently, reference is made to the debate of candidates scheduled for this Sunday.

(Keep reading: The United States sees the murder of Villavicencio as an ‘attack’ on democracy in Ecuador)

Are the elections held?

In the last hour it became known that the anticipated general elections of Ecuador on August 20 will be held as scheduledas announced by the head of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint, after the murder of Villavicencio.

“The date of the elections scheduled for August 20 remain unchanged, in compliance with the constitutional and legal mandate,” Atamaint said in a joint statement with President Lasso released by YouTube after a meeting of the Security cabinet and senior officials of other state entities.

(Also: Eduardo Verástegui is removed from Ecuador, after the murder of Fernando Villavicencio)

It was also known that the presidential debate, organized by the National Electoral Council (CNE), will be held at 7 pm this Sunday, August 13 in Quito (local time), as already planned.

The Construye Movement had to choose a substitute, who had to be qualified by the CNE. All this less than 10 days before the elections.

However, in statements to The universeEsteban Ron, an expert on electoral matters from Ecuador, explained that It is difficult for the political movement to register and qualify Villavicencio’s replacement before the debate.

(Of interest: The day Fernando Villavicencio was warned that he could end up like Galán)

“It is difficult for Construye to have its candidate in the presidential debate. Villavicencio’s replacement would have to be qualified as a candidate, which is difficult for it to happen in these three remaining days. The election would have to be presented today (August 10). candidacy, the CNE should qualify it and then inform the rest of the political organizations within 24 hours, despite the fact that working days are all during the electoral period, I don’t see it as possible,” Ron told that local outlet.

(Also read: Who is alias ‘Fito’, drug trafficker accused of threatening Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador)

Similarly, Ron clarified that Villavicencio’s vice-presidential formula, Andrea González, cannot replace him in the debate either. “In case of non-attendance, the regulations establish that the chair will be left empty,” said the expert.

They ask to postpone the debate

The Construye movement requested this Thursday that the mandatory debate between the applicants, scheduled for this Sunday, be deferred.

Antonio López, national director of Fernando Villavicencio’s campaign, considered that the plenary session of the National Electoral Council (CNE) should “defer the presidential debate” due to a fundamental principle of equality.

(Of interest: Harsh phrases by Fernando Villavicencio, candidate assassinated in Ecuador, against ‘narcos’)

We will retire to observe our mourning, a sacred mourning in the family of Fernando Villavicencio and a sacred mourning for the militancy sponsored by the Build 25 Good People coalition. See also Roskomnadzor blocked the sites of the CIA and the FBI for spreading fakes

“We will retire to observe our mourning, a sacred mourning in the family of Fernando Villavicencio and a sacred mourning for the militancy sponsored by the Build 25 Good People coalition,” he said in statements to the press.

“The debate must be deferred so that, when we decide in a magna assembly, who should replace the irreplaceable candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, have almost similar conditions to be able to debate and that the country knows that this condition also has men and women trained to build a democracy and a well-being country”, he noted.

(Keep reading: Harsh complaint by Fernando Villavicencio’s wife: “He should have left through the back door”)

For her part, Andrea González assured that they are “deeply hurt” and asked the public for peace, unity, and not only to share the news and information that comes from reliable sources.

“It would not be fair to stain the name of someone who only wanted to make Ecuador a country of peace,” he said, asserting that “Fernando is irreplaceable” for his movement and for the country. He urged those who want to convey their pain to “hang and raise a white flag in their windows and to demonstrate, peacefully, in an evening with white shirts and candles” to remember Villavicencio.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING