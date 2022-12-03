fernanda pasivic was stripped of her crown as Miss Bolivia Universe 2022, after her unfortunate comments —classified as “discriminatory” and “racist”— against other Miss Universe candidates, such as Barbara Cabrera, Miss Argentina 2022. The model tried to cover up what happened under the facade of a “social experiment”.

However, the organization Glory Promotions, owner of the Miss Bolivia franchise, wasted no time in launching a statement on Instagram announcing the dismissal of the beauty queen.

Fernanda Pasivic did not remain silent and exposed her position on social networks, calling what happened unfair and unheard of, to later express: “A title of beauty is ephemeral and life is more than a crown.”

Who is the new Miss Bolivia Universe 2022?

On December 1, the organization Promociones Gloria briefly announced on Instagram that the new Miss Bolivia Universe 2022 was Maria Camila Sanabria Pereyra.

Among the first to celebrate the designation are Massiel Taveras, Miss Dominican Republic 2007, and Lenka NemerMiss Bolivia Universe 2020.

On the other hand, that the beauty contest organization withdraws the crown from one of its queens was a fact that had not happened since the case of Joyce MeadowMiss Bolivia Universe 2018, who was stripped of her title when she announced that she was pregnant.

Likewise, the words of Fernanda Pasivic jeopardized Bolivia’s participation in Miss Universe 2022, taking into account that since 2006, the highland country has not been able to reach the semifinal. His last queen to reach the top 10, was the television presenter Desiree Duran.

12/1/2022

Who is Camila Sanabria?

Maria Camila Sanabria Pereyra He was born in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, on November 23, 1994. His parents are Diego Hernando Sanabria Salmón and Rosario Elizabeth Pereyra de Sanabria.

The 28-year-old model studied Business Administration and has a specialty in Marketing Management and Commercial Management. In her work as a beauty queen, she manages a social project focused on the physical, material and spiritual improvement of women.

María Camila Sanabria Pereyra was elected Miss Bolivia 2022. Photo: Camila Sanabria/Instagram

“I feel that I am the essence of the woman from Santa Cruz: happy, full of life, brave and enterprising” said upon obtaining the title of Miss Grand Bolivia and representing her country in Miss Grand International 2022, and now she will do so as Miss Bolivia Universe in the 71st edition of Miss Universe 2023, to be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans (United States) on January 14.