FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other tomorrow, Sunday, at the Camp Nou in the fourth Clásico of the 2022/2023 season, corresponding to matchday 26 of the League. For this match, Xavi will not be able to count on two players due to injury, one of them is Ousmane Dembélé and the other is Pedri.
The FC Barcelona player was injured on February 16 in the first leg of the play-off for access to the Europa League against Manchester United. The Canarian footballer felt some muscular discomfort and was substituted after 40 minutes.
Once the corresponding medical tests were carried out, FC Barcelona reported that Pedri suffered “an injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh”.
Earlier this week, Pedri returned to training with the group with his sights set on Sunday’s Clásico, however his situation has become complicated. In the last training session, the player felt muscle discomfort again and had to withdraw from the session.
Pedri is completely ruled out for Sunday’s match against Real Madrid, in fact he has not entered the squad, and has also been called off by Luis de la Fuente for the Spanish team’s commitments against Norway and Scotland.
From Barcelona, no report has been issued, for the moment, reporting the player’s relapse or recovery time, but the club wants to go slowly with Pedri, who would be ruled out for the match against Elche and would be a doubt for the Clásico de Cup against Real Madrid, reports from the newspaper Sport.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
CHANNEL
|
real Madrid
|
March, 19
|
ESP 9:00 p.m., ARG 5:00 p.m. and MX 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Elche
|
April 1st
|
ESP 9:00 p.m., ARG 5:00 p.m. and MX 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
real Madrid
|
5th of April
|
ESP 9:00 p.m., ARG 5:00 p.m. and MX 2:00 p.m.
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar+
|
Girona
|
April 10th
|
ESP19:00, ARG16:00 and MX13:00
|
The league
|
Movistar LaLiga
|
Getafe
|
April 16th
|
to be defined
|
The league
|
Movista LaLiga
Pedri’s relapse has partially disrupted Xavi Hernández’s plans. The coach could bet once again to start with four midfielders and the one with the most options to sneak into that eleven is Franck Kessié.
The other option would be to go out with a 4-3-3 and in that case it would be Ferran Torres who would step into Pedri’s place as part of the attacking trident.
Ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Iñaki Peña, Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Kessié, Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Raphinha, Koundé, Eric García, Alejandro Balde, Pablo Torre , Arnau Tenas and Alarcon.
