Next Saturday Atlas and tigers The faces will be seen on the Jalisco stadium in a match corresponding to day 8 of the Clausura 2023.
The feline team is diminished for this commitment, although it is true that they occupy second place overall with 15 points, in their most recent match they could not win against Juárez, and worst of all, their star striker, André-Pierre Gignac He was injured and will miss this and the next game.
It was on Wednesday that the feline team issued a statement reporting the injury suffered by the French striker, detailing that he suffered a myofibrillar rupture and it was detailed that his return will depend on his evolution.
“@10APG was diagnosed with a grade one myofibrillar rupture of the right thigh, so his return to group work is reserved for evolution”they published.
Who will take his place?
For next Saturday’s commitment, it is expected that his place will be taken by the newly arrived striker Nicholas Ibanez. The Argentine striker has done things well since his arrival, and a single game was enough for him to get two goals.
The attacker would be accompanied by Luis Quiñones, since they are the only two natural forwards coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz has, it must be remembered that Nicolás López is also out due to injury.
