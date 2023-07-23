It’s two in the afternoon in the farm fields of Homestead, a South Florida nursery and orchard. The thermometer shows a temperature of 34 degrees, and a crew of four undocumented seasonal workers has been planting beans since dawn. One of them says that his name is Wilmer and that he is 28 years old. He also recounts that they came “walking” from Guatemala “through the Arizona desert” and that they live as nomads, “from one State to another”, at the mercy of the crops.

They are one of the few workers seen these days in the fields of this agricultural area, the gate to the west of the extraordinary Everglades wetland and a transit area to the southern keys. They have never been so empty, and it is not because of the extreme heat; It is because of a new law by Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida. Along with his harassment of abortion rights, the persecution of trans people and the war against the progressive agenda that he encompasses in his favorite elusive term, woke, DeSantis has turned his strong hand against immigration into a cover letter to obtain the designation as the Republican Party candidate for next year’s elections. If he makes it to the White House, he has promised that he will secure the border, finish the wall with Mexico and stop “the invasion.” He plans to decree a “national emergency,” militarize the hottest spots on the divide, and put an end to the “asylum fallacy.”

At the moment, he has deployed his laboratory in Florida, a state with 772,000 undocumented immigrants, according to calculations by the Institute for Migration Policy (a figure that amounts to between 10.5 and 12 million throughout the country). Among other things, the SB-1718 regulation revokes the driver’s license for those without papers, quite a sentence in this part of the country; requires hospitals that accept Medicaid (the closest thing to social security) to inquire about the legal status of patients before providing assistance; makes transporting immigrants a crime punishable by up to 15 years; it requires employers with more than 25 workers to use an application to certify the situation of their employees, and it allocates an item of 12 million dollars (10.75 million euros) to expel those who arrive at the border to other more permissive states, which it calls “sanctuary jurisdictions”.

“The effect was seen immediately. From one day to the next, we noticed the exodus to other places,” Puerto Rican Benjamín Pérez, evangelical pastor and community leader, explained at the wheel of his black truck this Friday in Homestead. Pérez, who defines himself as a “conservative,” traveled to Washington and Tallahassee while the law was being processed to try to make members of both parliaments understand that “a food crisis is a national crisis.” “Who will pick the fruit now?” he wonders. “The fields of tomatoes, mangoes, passion fruit, the nurseries… There will be no one to work them.”

A crew of undocumented Guatemalan seasonal workers plant beans in Homestead on Friday.

A walk through the center of this city 50 kilometers from Miami, with a growing population of 90,000, shows a deeper impact. At the barbershop appointments plummeted. The travel agency did well at first, when they sold many bus tickets to those who were leaving, but it has been “a week without a single client” in the office. And at La Michoacana, an ice cream parlor and social gathering place, “nothing is the same as before for a month,” according to Saúl Ávila, the manager.

In all those places, Pérez repeats the same message with the request that it be disseminated: “The day that 1718 came into force, we met with the police chief and other local authorities; They told us that they are not here to ask for papers. So don’t be afraid, don’t stop going to a hospital or reporting a hit-and-run to the agents for fear of being arrested. Raids on immigrants are not your business, but ICE’s [siglas en inglés de la agencia de inmigración]and they do not supply ”.

Panic to be arrested

Most find it hard to believe. “People feel panic,” explains the farmer and activist Antonia Catalán on the Redland land where her daughter, Gabriela Ibarra, and her son-in-law have a plant nursery, the most widespread business in this area, from where they supply gardening companies and large stores throughout the country. Catalan is a reference for the undocumented from tens of kilometers around. She, a Mexican who arrived at the time of Ronald Reagan’s immigration reform in the eighties, accompanied by her nine-month-old daughter, is not intimidated by the sanctions contemplated by the new law. She takes immigrants in her car when they ask for her help to make arrangements or accompanies them to the hospital if they need attention.

To show that fear has settled in the community, he makes two hands-free phone calls. The first was answered by an older man who had an agricultural company that has lost most of its employees, fleeing to other states, in recent weeks. “Now we are only eight, if things don’t change, I will have to close forever in August,” says the man, before asking that his name not be published. The second is attended by an undocumented woman who has a 12-year-old son who suffers from a chronic heart ailment. The other day she went to a hospital in Miami and they asked her for the boy’s documents, born in the United States. She had lost them that day when her wallet was stolen and now she does not dare to request them again, for fear of the consequences.

Sitting next to her mother, whom she refers to as “Mrs. Antonia”, Gabriela Ibarra interprets that the law “has aroused enormous racism against people like us; now they look at us badly, thinking if we are undocumented immigrants that we are going to get them into trouble”. Ibarra is also involved in activism, in initiatives such as Qué calor! (sic), who seeks to push forward a law that forces employers to give farmers “water, shade and rest” (“we are people, not slaves,” he says), and drags his two daughters into the protests. The little girl, 12-year-old Kathy Camacho, is saddened these days because she has lost several friends from school, whose parents have left Florida after the new law.

Samuel Vílchez Santiago, state director of the business organization American Business Immigration Coalition, He says that 47% of agricultural jobs in Florida are performed by undocumented workers, the sector most affected by the new regime. That is already influencing “tourism and construction”, an industry that in places like downtown Miami, pregnant with construction cranes, is experiencing a real boom. “We have one of the unemployment rates [2,6%] lowest in decades; out of every 100 jobs available, only 63 find an applicant. This law will not help to improve that, but will aggravate other problems such as inflation, the highest in the country, or the crisis due to the lack of housing”.

Albino Huapilla-Perez Jr., a 16-year-old student whose parents pick tomatoes, wearing a “we feed you” carrycot, protesting the new anti-immigration law, July 1 in Immokalee.

Rebecca Blackwell (AP)

The consequences of that “labor shortage” are unpredictable, according to Andrew Selee, President of the Institute for Migration Policy, Washington-based nonpartisan organization. “Faced with other states, which are going out of their way to attract workers, it seems that Florida prefers to scare them. A reform like that of DeSantis would have to be accompanied by a reinforcement of the H2-A visa system [que permite el ingreso temporal por unos meses a trabajadores del campo, que después regresan a sus países]but I’m afraid it’s more of a political decision. These usually have a symbolic dimension, but in this case their economic implications cannot be ignored. It seems to me that it obeys a calculation, that it seeks to send a message to the electorate of the entire country. I suppose it will be popular with a portion of his Florida voters, but I don’t think it will be popular with businessmen already struggling with labor shortages,” he opines.

The Hispanic reaction

There is no certainty about how the measure has affected the DeSantis campaign heading to the primaries, which is not going through its best moment; They separate him by more than 30 points from the best positioned to be elected by the party, Donald Trump, and analysts cite some of his most extreme policies on issues such as abortion or education to explain why his image does not improve in the polls. In the elections last November, in which he swept for his re-election as governor, he received 58% Hispanic support. And that had already taken decisions against immigrants, such as paying with public money for a plane full of Venezuelans from one of the crossings in Texas to the Democratic stronghold of Martha’s Vineyard (Massachusetts) to protest the Joe Biden Administration’s policy on the border. (Pastor Pérez interprets this Latin support by resorting to a saying: “There is no worse wedge than that of the tree itself”).

Immigration reform will not, of course, break the support of Colombian Carolina Castillo, who was a Democrat for 28 years and in May became perhaps the most famous Republican convert in Florida. Castillo explained this week that she believes DeSantis had no choice, “in view of the historic catastrophe created by Biden at the border, with millions of people entering illegally, not to mention drugs and terrorists.” “I had to prevent this from becoming New York, San Francisco or Philadelphia, cities infested with crime.” He attributes the exodus of immigrants after the approval of the law to the fact that “socialist organizations such as the Florida Immigrant Coalition are scaring them to leave”, when the new norm “is not designed for those who have been settled in Florida for years, but for those who arrive new”. “It’s like sabotage,” she concludes.

Patricia Andrade, on Friday at the storage company where she attends to her compatriots in Doral (Florida). Iker Seisdedos Garcia

Patricia Andrade, founder in 2016 of Raíces Venezolanas, an organization that helps her recently arrived compatriots seeking asylum, explains that she understands that DeSantis wanted to “armorize the State so that Florida does not become Texas.” “I hope that the reform will at least serve to stop the companies that were dedicated to hiring irregulars and paying in cash for doing inhumane jobs,” he explained last Friday in the corridors of one of those storage room rental companies in Doral (better known as Doralzuela, in view of the growing population of Venezuelans; 545,000 already throughout the state).

Andrade, who said that he has visited almost all the critical points on the border with Mexico, has rented 10 spaces in that building, carefully organized: children’s clothes in one, toys in another, crockery or jewelry a little further away… There, migrants can spend Fridays picking up what they need to start their new life for free while they wait for the 150 days to pass to obtain a work permit. It is the first of the terms after the granting of the paper that allows them to stay in the country and summons them for an appearance, sometimes years away, before an immigration judge.

Juan Carlos Calderón, associate pastor of the Hope Center in Hallandale Beach, he was one of more than 1,000 evangelical pastors who signed a letter last month asking the governor not to pass SB-1718. He defines himself as a conservative, but he is very critical of the norm. He believes that it will generate fear and racism. “You don’t solve a national problem with a state law that unbalances the distribution of immigrants across the country,” he maintains. “We ask [al gobernador] to introduce at least some exception to allow us to work with the undocumented. Imagine if we had to ask parishioners for identification to give them mass. Or that we cannot attend to a recently arrived immigrant after a terrible journey. Mercy has to be above the law. Where is the love of God?

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitter