The Coronation of King Carlos III and Queen Camilla it has been one of the most anticipated events of the year in the UK and has attracted international attention.

However, not all world leaders and influential personalities will be present at the ceremony. In this article, we take a look at who won’t be attending the ceremony and why.

According to reports, several world leaders will not attend the coronation, including representatives from countries such as Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Syria, Venezuela and Iran. In some cases, the absences are due to political and diplomatic tensions between those countries and the UK.

For North Korea and Nicaragua, invitations were issued to senior diplomats, rather than the heads of state themselves. In addition, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in California with her children Lilibet and Archie.

In addition to the absences of world leaders, the guest list has also generated controversy due to the notable lack of representation from the british high society.

King Charles reportedly wanted the guest list to be “meritocratic, not aristocratic”.

This apparently means that invitations to influential personalities and members of the nobility have been omitted in favor of people who have made a significant contribution to their fields.