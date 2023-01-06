Melissa Paredes He shook social networks on January 5, 2023 by revealing, through a publication on his social networks, that he is joining the management team of the new Panamericana TV magazine, “Préndete”. This is how the rumors of a possible re-entry of her to “America today” end, a space in which she starred in tense moments with her former colleagues after the exhibition of her ampay with Anthony Aranda. Now, the actress is moving from the television house to start a new stage and put aside the controversies.

“It will be beautiful to meet again, to see each other again. Always remember to never leave the goal; on the contrary, increase the effort Let’s go with everything! 2023″, reads in the description of the post, together with the promotional video of the new family program that will replace “D’ mañana”.

Who will accompany Melissa Paredes in driving?

After the closing of the program “D’ mañana” and the departure of Adriana Quevedo, the public wondered what will be the proposal that will replace this space. For this reason, on December 28, 2022, Karla Tarazona thrilled her followers by revealing that she will remain on the channel and that she will be the image of “Préndete” along with Kurt Villavicencio, alias ‘Metiche’.

“I can finally tell you what’s coming for 2023,” he wrote in his Instagram stories before showing the preview of the new family show. In addition, he specified that they will not only comment on entertainment topics, but that they will have an informative touch and that the public will be the protagonist.

When does the new program “Préndete” start?

The new format will be released this January 9 at 10:30 am Now, Melissa Paredes, Karla Tarazona and ‘Metiche’ will have the task of entertaining the public daily through the Panamericana TV signal.