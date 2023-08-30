The battle for the reign of the mornings, which for almost two decades has dominated Ana Rosa Quintana, comes completely renewed this season after the jump from the communicator to the afternoons of Telecinco to launch the magazine AfternoonAR replacing Save me. This strategic move by Mediaset has revolutionized the morning slot, with new formats and many signings that will hit the screen throughout the month of September.

Telecinco: sign Cintora and bet on continuity

The offer of the main Mediaset chain for the mornings arrives marked by the return of Jesús Cintora to television, as a collaborator of The critical look. The journalist was in charge of the morning current affairs program on TVE until the summer of 2021 things clear and now it reappears in the already classic news format of Telecinco, which in its day was presented by Montserrat Domínguez, Glòria Serra, Vicente Vallés and María Teresa Campos. The program will begin its broadcasts this Monday, September 11, first thing in the morning, replacing the block of political analysis that Quintana offered in that slot.

The group’s strategy is to give continuity to Ana Rosa’s program, the television offer that until now made them leaders almost daily. That is why he has decided to commission the same production company, Unicorn Content, with his two substitute programs and keep the same faces in the space, except for Quintana herself. The critical look will be hosted by Ana Terradillos, a regular at Ana Rosa’s program and in charge of the Unicorn Content program four a day. She will be joined in the presentation work, according to sources close to the chain, by Antonio Texeira from Extremadura, from the American NBC Telemundo. In the case of We’ll see, the magazine that will be broadcast after the veteran political gathering also from September 11, will be led by Joaquín Prat and Patricia Pardo together with Adriana Dorronsoro and will maintain the essence of the Social Club of Ana Rosa’s program.

La 1: an ambitious set and prescribers for Cantizano’s ‘Mañaneros’

La 1 will recover a well-known name from television and radio for its new program, morning. Jaime Cantizano will lead a group of journalists in a space produced by La Cometa TV that will do tandem from September 4 with The hour of 1, the current affairs space by Silvia Intxaurrondo and Marc Sala that arrived on the grid in 2021. This new space is, according to its managers, “an entertainment program loaded with extraordinary stories of normal people, politics for all audiences and a selection of different specialists, reporters and prescribers”. Miriam Moreno, known to viewers of the network after she passed through Spain direct and Know how to live, and one of the men of the time from La 1, Marc Santandreu, will do the co-presentation work together with Cantizano. The program will have “a versatile set”, according to the channel’s words, equipped with high technology and divided into three areas, although there will be no borders between them, which will host current social content, a sofa area and a central area that will offer interviews, performances, contests, debates and live connections. Journalists and experts such as Javier Aroca, Pilar Velasco, Antón Losada, Ainhoa ​​Martínez, Toni Bolaño, Nuria Ribó and Fátima Iglesias, among others, will pass through its political table.

Three influencers consumption, travel and cooking experts will share their personal advice with viewers. This is @enriquealex, who visits destinations around the world defending sustainable tourism and the fight for LGTBI+ rights; Adoración Ramos, grandmother cook known as @adora_comidas123, who has more than 45,000 followers on TikTok, and @johny_stock, finance and consumer expert with more than 1.4 million followers. The staff of experts and specialists will also include Patricia Suárez, known as Wonder Woman, founder, president and CEO of ASUFIN, vice president of the FSUG and Finance Watch and consumer representative on international advisory councils; David Céspedes, a specialist in preventive medicine and public health, who will be in charge of the La consulta section; the journalist and presenter Lucía Riaño, who will be the eyes of the morning across the pond in Miami Connectionand Pedro Santos, director and screenwriter in Journey to the center of TVwhich will recover the best images from RTVE in The lord of the files.

Antena 3: many Mediaset faces arrive at ‘Espejo público’

Although Antena 3 maintains its veteran format Public mirror to compete in the morning, it will do so with many changes. Susanna Griso will continue to be the presenter of the program, which begins a new season on September 4. The end of Ana Rosa’s program It has caused several of its collaborators to have signed up for the Atresmedia chain. One of them, the crime expert Cruz Morcillo, will appear in Public mirror, among other programs on the channel. The same will happen with two of Quintana’s collaborators in her social chronicle section: Paloma García-Pelayo and Beatriz Cortázar. She also joins Public mirror Another face of Unicorn Content will play an important role, Miquel Valls, who will support Griso in various sections of the magazine. The social chronicle section will be reinforced with the signings of Gonzalo Miró, Laura Fa and Pilar Eyre, according to sources close to the program.

La Sexta, the second Atresmedia chain, will also continue to bet from September 4 on Aruseros, who had been standing up to Ana Rosa Quintana for years in terms of audiences, marking data well above the average for her channel. She will be followed by another classic: the debate on Red Hot by Antonio Garcia Ferreras. And Cuatro has decided to bring forward the broadcast of On everyone’s lips at 12:30, coinciding with the return of Diego Losada after his vacation. In the summer, the current affairs program led by Nacho Abad has increased its share of the screen thanks to topics such as the case of Daniel Sancho, arrested in Thailand after confessing to the murder of Edwin Arrieta, and the controversy over the kiss of Luis Rubiales to soccer player Jenni Hermoso.

