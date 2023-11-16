World Health Organization organizes COP10, on tobacco control, via video conference; event would be in person

A WHO (World Health Organization) announced on Wednesday (November 15, 2023) that COP 10, to discuss tobacco control, will be held via videoconference on November 23 and 24. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 213 kB, in English).

COP 10 would be held from November 20th to 25th in Panama City. But protests in the country that began at the end of October against the environmental license for a copper mine led the WHO to announce on November 9 the postponement of the meeting, with the intention of holding COP 10 in Panama in 2024.

“Until the day before this new decision, the WHO was talking about holding COP 10 in Panama by March 2024. The sudden change to a virtual meeting raises concerns about transparency”, said Giuseppe Lobo, executive director of Abifumo (Brazilian Tobacco Industry Association).

In Lobo’s assessment, the virtual meeting will harm the interaction of representatives from countries that are part of the WHO. The meeting may discuss rules for the use of electronic cigarettes. These devices are approved for use in 80 countries. They are banned in Brazil by a 2009 decision from the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) renewed in 2022