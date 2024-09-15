While the rain spoiled the spectacle on the Seine, the so-called HFT (High Fashion Twitter, an unofficial community of fashion opinion leaders on the birdwatching network) was engaged in its particular sinking of the fleet. “Happy Olympic Games from LVMH, presumably,” tweeted Louis Pisano mockingly, the dart aimed at the premium sponsor of Paris 2024. The American critic who writes for various newspapers from the French capital as an internet celebrity (sic) thus picked up the penultimate of the gossip that keeps a business, that of clothing, happy, turned into a mass spectacle in which anything goes to entertain: Jonathan Anderson would be on the starting grid of Loewe to go and redeem Sabato de Sarno’s Gucci. As proof, he attached the screenshot of a DM that an insider, that is, a mole, would have sent him: “Confirmed by what was heard in a telephone conversation with JW himself.” At the time of writing, almost two weeks after the Olympic opening ceremony, there had still been no official statement on the matter, either from the designer or from the label where he has been creative director since 2013 (owned by Bernard Arnault’s luxury group). But in the minds of fans – not necessarily consumers – the film is not yet over.

By now we should be perfectly aware that in fashion, smoke is always indicative of fire and gossip, of news. For example, four years ago, the Milanese neighbourhood rumour milled for months about Raf Simons at Prada and, although there was no succession as such at the Italian firm, the story did end in a four-handed creative direction. The most recent one, which insistently placed Alessandro Michele at Fendi, replacing Kim Jones, did not go anywhere (the Roman would end up, surprise, at Valentino). This type of speculation, more or less self-interested, does not usually contemplate the multiple variables of the equation. Look at the frenetic buzz surrounding John Galliano, who has been the winner and the winner of every bet since the Maison Margiela Artisanal collection show last January revived his star: it is known that in October he will not renew his contract with Renzo Rosso (head of the Only The Brave conglomerate, to which the label founded by the legendary Belgian Martin Margiela belongs), but those who fantasize about seeing him at Chanel may forget the Jewish origin of the brothers Alain and Gérard Wertheimer, owners of the house of the camellia. It is the same reason why he would not return either to Givenchy or to Dior, once strongholds of the Gibraltarian where many are eager to see him in action again: although he has obtained the forgiveness of his former employers – expressed in The Rise and Fall of John Galliano, the controversial documentary by Kevin Macdonald – the firm’s large Semitic clientele does not want him at all, especially the American one.

The best thing about this is that, before Galliano, the one who was in the running for Chanel was Hedi Slimane. The Parisian designer of Tunisian descent is another of the recurring names when it comes to occupying the creative leadership position, a situation that he himself spurs on with his habit of burning bridges every so often. He has just completed six years at Celine and it seems that he will not renew his contract with the LVMH brand that has raised him to 3 billion euros, according to estimates (Michael Rider, former pupil of Phoebe Philo and director of the women’s collection at Polo Ralph Lauren since 2018, would be on the lookout for the relief, they say). That, plus his youthful Midas touch and the fact that Karl Lagerfeld once pointed him out as a possible successor, set the gossip machine roaring last April, although Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel, has hinted at the improbability of the signing. “We will never erase what already exists at Chanel,” he said at a press conference in July, referring in passing to Slimane’s obsession with re-formulating the brands he passes through in his own image. He also hinted that he is not about to hire any “powerful designers,” contradicting the following rumour that pointed to Jeremy Scott. Or Clare Waight Keller. Or Simon Porte Jacquemus. Last week, it was revealed that Sarah Burton will take over Givenchy.

There is a reason for all this speculation. Some are strategic leaks to inflate the value of the creators in their contractual negotiations. And then there are the illusions and fantasies of fans, who hope to see the self-prophecies they conjure up on their social networks come true; fashion enthusiasts who are generally too young to have a memory that provides context and who only need any digital movement from their idols to trigger their imaginations, whether it be the deletion/reset of an account or an arcane comment on Instagram.

But it so happens that, right now, the industry is experiencing a period of particular uncertainty that gives rise to rumours.

On the one hand, we have two historic fashion houses, Givenchy and Chanel, with vacant offices (the first since January, freed from Matthew Williams; the second in June, with the departure of Virginie Viard), which have been joined more recently by luxury figureheads such as Dries Van Noten and Tom Ford. On the other, a contingent of unemployed designers such as we have not seen for a long time. Peter Hawkings, who has been at Tom Ford for just over a year, is the latest on the list of those affected by the concatenation of fashion étés: in March, Pierpaolo Piccioli left Valentino (quickly replaced by Michele), Walter Chiapponi at Blumarine (replaced in August by David Koma) and Jeremy Scott at Moschino, and in June it was Virginie Viard’s turn at Chanel. For her part, Sarah Burton has already been out of work for a year after leaving Alexander McQueen, while her compatriot Clare Waight Keller has been out for four since leaving Givenchy. His predecessor, Riccardo Tisci, has just announced that it is available on the market.

Amusement aside, the problem with abounding in gossip is that it can put not only firms and designers in a difficult position, who must answer to their buyers – including the multi-brand stores that sell them – due to the uncertainty created. In addition, always mentioning the same names in this dance of fashion chairs restricts the possibilities of other creators in the same conditions, but who barely make a name for themselves among the noise of the top swords (Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who was fired by Ann Demeulemeester in 2023, is also free, but the young Belgian is not even considered). Not to mention the insecurity and mental destabilization that can assail those who see their positions questioned again and again, pointed out on social networks by hordes of haters who wish them to be fired. Yes, manufacturing or giving in to hoaxes is bad, but playing with someone else’s job, even more so.