Brilliant. Only youngtimers park in a youngtimer house.

That's a fun game to play. Take the year your home was built and only place cars in the garage from that time period. We are looking at a beautiful rural house in Hazerswoude-Dorp from 1994, built in the style of the 1930s.

Now the garage is not completely filled with cars from that period, but there are at least two youngtimers shining. A Volvo C70 convertible and a BMW Z3. The love for convertibles is clearly present in this household. There is also a Clio, but we quickly ignore that.

Three cars currently fill the garage. According to the broker, three more vehicles can be added. If you tidy it all up neatly, the garage has room for a total of six cars. For now it has been creatively decorated. There are bicycles, a lawn mower, a forklift (why not) and some odds and ends.

The great thing about this house is that this is not the only garage. There is also a large barn. You can also store several cars in this shed. With the high ceiling it is also a beautiful space. Now you can build in an entire floor, but why would you? Use the space to really make something beautiful out of it. A man cave for your cars, a bar, yes, I can see it!

You can go in several directions with this house and that also makes it a nice object. In any case, you don't have to look for a hobby when purchasing this house. Filling and furnishing the home is a hobby in itself. Then the garage and shed begin to be filled with youngtimers. Wonderful, isn't it?

The house is for sale on Funda for 2.15 million euros. In addition to the house itself, there is also a guesthouse above the garage if you have friends or family over. Drink another one and have a good night's sleep, you say. Hospitality knows no time.

