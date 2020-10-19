Kings XI Punjab’s aggressive batsman Chris Gayle has revealed that he was feeling dejected and frustrated when he had to play a super over despite being in a position to win the regular overs during the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians. . After defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore on the last ball, the Kings XI Punjab team also pulled the match against Mumbai to the last ball, after which the result of the match in two super overs.

Chasing 11 runs in the second super over, Gayle hit a six off the first ball of Trent Boult after which Mayank Agarwal gave Kings XI their second consecutive win with two consecutive fours. In the post-match show on IPLT20.com, Gayle told Aggarwal and Mohammed Shami, “No, I was not nervous. I was a little annoyed and disappointed that we put ourselves in this situation. But it’s a game of cricket and things like that happen. “

He said, “Even when we were going to bat (in the second super over) you asked me who would face the first ball. I said, Mayank, you are asking me this question? The first ball will be faced by the boss (Gayle calls himself the Universal Boss). “For Punjab, Shami bowled brilliantly in the first super over to defend the score by five runs, followed by Chris Jordan in the second super over for 11 runs. .

Gayle said, “Man of the match for me is Shami. It is fantastic to stop Rohit (Sharma) and Quinton Dickock from scoring six runs. He did a great job. “Gayle said,” I’ve faced you on the nets and I know you can throw yorkers and throw quite well. Today he came and gave the result and got us back in the match. “