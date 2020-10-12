new Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to hear the petition filed against cruelty to animals for meat. The issue of killing animals in a particularly halal manner was raised in the petition. The court called the petition mischievous.

The issue of cruelty to animals was raised in a petition filed by an organization called Akhand Bharat Morcha. It was said that vegetarianism is the best. Still, if meat is to be consumed, at least there should be no cruelty to animals. Halal is a cruel way. All such methods should be stopped.

Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Dinesh Maheshwari questioned the motive of the petition. He called the petition mischievous. The court also said that the court will not consider such issues.

The court said, “The court will not decide whether people should vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Those who want to eat halal meat, eat halal. Those who want to eat jerk meat, eat it. It cannot be heard in court. “

SC to check constitutionality of new farmer laws, notice issued to center