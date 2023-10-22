The question of who becomes what is always particularly exciting. But asking them is also pointless and even dangerous. This also and especially applies to Bavaria.

Dhe days in political Bavaria are currently characterized by negotiations behind closed doors. Due to the time constraints of the constitution, the coalition agreement between the CSU and the Free Voters must be completed in the last week of October, and the cabinet will be presented a good week later. Until then, it’s high time for speculation and possible hacks.

One could argue about what the two parties absolutely want to achieve in terms of content, but that wouldn’t be particularly fruitful because there are no major differences in content. It is possible that Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger will push for a slight liberalization of shop closing times and a forestry reform in order to reconcile hunters and forest owners, some of whom are hostile to each other. He will probably also try to make the end of a third runway at Munich Airport clearer than was previously the case in the coalition agreement, but that doesn’t really electrify anyone apart from those directly affected.