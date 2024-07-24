Yesterday at a press conference, the President of the PRI Sinaloa, Paola Gárateresponded that it is not yet determined who will coordinate the PRI bench in it State Congressthat there are talks and time ahead, that there are four people with leadership, that there is permanent communication, and that it will be a very united and compact group.

Even if he knew it, he still cannot say it, but the form is the substance, so, judging by his gestures and answers, which were very political and evasive, they must surely follow the talks and the jostling in the CEN of the PRIto reverse the decision or convince them to give him their full confidence.

The PRI bench in the State Congress will be made up of Paola Gárate, Bernardino Antelo, Irma Moreno and Gómer Monárrezin that order is the list of plurinominal deputiesThey have all been legislators, have held positions in the party and have extensive experience, they are contemporaries. So they are on equal terms.

Because of the small size of the bench, they do not aspire to many committee presidencies, they will surely be in the fight of two, the one that seems logical that they will seek will be agricultural affairs due to the profile of Irma Moreno and because it is one of the flags that the PRI leadership has sought to maintain.

We do not currently see conditions for the President of the state PRI, Paola Gárate If he can negotiate the presidency of a top-level committee for the parliamentary group, he will surely be in the running for those in the middle of the table and below. This could tip the balance in favor of another person coordinating the tricolor bench.

Another point against Paola Gárate is that she will continue as party president and what is lacking are spaces for other cadres, so it seems difficult for her to take everything, to be at the head of the party and the parliamentary group, that would cause too much noise within the party and would not contribute to unity.

A profile that could become the conciliator with the rest of the parliamentary groups is Bernardino Antelo, who is not at odds with anyone, is serious and has had a very institutional role as secretary general of the PRI. In addition, he has not had an offensive or aggressive speech, which puts him in a position to negotiate.

The four PRI deputies are aligned with the national leadership and will lower the narrative to the local level, so there is no problem with that, it is also clear that their vote will not make a difference, because they are not needed. So they will negotiate at a disadvantage, the only thing that can make a difference is who coordinates the bench, a conciliator or a political ‘hitman’.

Everyone knows that to be a strong opposition they must occupy key positions, they must chair relevant committees, otherwise, even if they vote against everything and are a critical voice, they will not change anything. In the current legislature there is the PAS bench that will pass without pain or glory.

It is also clear that they will not have any chance of presiding over the Board of Directors, so they would not be part of the Jucopo and would not decide relevant issues in the commissions. This is the situation that the PRI parliamentary group in Sinaloa is facing. We believe that the coordinator’s decision must have already been made, so be very attentive.

Agenda. Today at 8:30 a.m. the president of the PAN Sinaloa, Roxana Rubio, will lead a press conference at the offices of the State Executive Committee. By the way, previously she had already ruled out coordinating the PAN bench in the State Congress, so she cleverly opens the possibility of presiding over the Board of Directors. In time.

Political Memory. “Good words can be used to negotiate, but good deeds are required to achieve greatness”: Lao-tse.

