Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) are currently testing the version according to which COVID-19 may occur in another food market in Wuhan. On Friday, February 26, reports The wall street journal with reference to sources.

“Following the visit to Wuhan, the group recommends further investigation of early cases of infection. In the coming days, WHO experts plan to publish recommendations for further studying the origin of the coronavirus, ”said the head of the WHO international expert group that visited China, specialist on zoonotic infections and food safety Peter Ben Embarek.

Wuhan resident Chen, who was diagnosed with the virus on December 8, 2019, told the WHO mission that his parents bought food from another local market, according to the newspaper. The organization concluded that COVID-19 may have spread throughout the city even before the outbreak in the Huanan market.

The exact location of the market, as well as the connection between the young man and other COVID-19 cases identified in Wuhan in December 2019, will allow WHO to establish the original cause of the virus.

The Wall Street Journal emphasizes that negative tests for coronavirus in Chen’s parents do not indicate antibody tests, nor do they contain information about the doctors who performed them.

Earlier, on February 15, members of an international group of specialists led by the World Health Organization, who studied the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China, denied the report of The New York Times (NYT) that the Chinese side allegedly refused to provide WHO experts with data on the first cases. infection with SARS-CoV-2.

On February 12, in the American media, in particular in the NYT and The Wall Street Journal, materials appeared that the Chinese authorities allegedly refused to provide the World Health Organization experts with raw data on the first cases of coronavirus, which could help determine when and how the spread of the virus began. in the country. Citing WHO officials, the newspapers claimed most of the requests were denied.

WHO specialists arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan on 14 January. According to the current rules of the PRC, the experts were in quarantine for two weeks. During this time, they were consulting with Chinese video communication specialists. After going through mandatory quarantine, on January 31, a WHO team studying the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic visited a market in Wuhan. On February 7, experts announced the first results of their work, noting that they had found “important clues” on the market that would help in further investigation.