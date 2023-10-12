This morning, anime and manga fans received news that left them speechless. Toei Animation has announced a new animated series titled Dragon Ball Daimawhich brings back beloved characters from Dragon Ball Z on exciting new adventures. The most exciting thing is that Akira Toriyamathe genius behind the universe dragon ballis deeply involved in the project, which practically ensures its quality.

But the surprises don’t end there. One of the biggest unknowns for Latin American fans is always: who will be in charge of giving voice to these iconic characters? Well, it has been revealed that it is very likely that Laura Torres resume your role to give life to Goku boy. This news unleashed a wave of creative memes in the community.

Laura Torres upon finding out about the launch of Dragon Ball Daima. pic.twitter.com/0DiRsssmp5 — Goku (@Dios_Goku) October 12, 2023

Laura Torres at the moment they tell her the news and it is real. https://t.co/NUdfG3FWh4 pic.twitter.com/Qq7gaoQFdA — Grim CeHache ☠️ (@CeHache91) October 12, 2023

Laura Torres / Mario Castañeda pic.twitter.com/EUiHiwXDBA — MichaelRamirez12356 (@Ramirez12356M) October 12, 2023

Laura Torres has already grown Goten but they made Goku smaller again pic.twitter.com/YPt0XXrqRl — Cerro Caricature (@CerroAnime) October 12, 2023

Dragon Ball Daima It is scheduled to premiere in autumn 2024 in Japan. Although there is still no official confirmation from the streaming platform, it is very likely that Crunchyroll offer it in simulcast. Stay tuned for more exciting news about this highly anticipated series!

Editor’s note: Hate me, I’m going to watch it in Japanese alv. Since Crunchyroll It makes the original language available without problems, even the audio quality seems superior to me.