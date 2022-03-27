Home page politics

The first of four state elections in 2022 will take place in Germany on Sunday: the polls in Saarland. All information in the news ticker.

The state elections in Saarland will take place on Sunday (March 27, 2022). Tobias Hans (CDU), acting Prime Minister, is challenged by SPD candidate Anke Rehlinger (see first report).

The election also has a high national political significance (see update from March 27, 3:45 p.m.).

The turnout was initially low – postal voters were not yet taken into account 7(see update from March 27, 3:38 p.m.).

Update from March 27, 4:16 p.m: So far, fewer votes have been cast in the state elections in Saarland than in the election five years ago. By 2 p.m., voter turnout without postal voters was 28.5 percent (see update at 3:38 p.m.).

According to a spokeswoman for the state election authority, this does not mean that the turnout will be lower than expected. An increased number of postal voters is expected; these are not included in the voter turnout on Sunday afternoon. Results are expected after 6 p.m.

Update from March 27, 3:45 p.m.: The state elections in Saarland are also of great importance at the federal level. Political Berlin looks to the federal state in the west, because the election is considered a mood gauge for the traffic light coalition. The polls in Saarland see the SPD clearly ahead – Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party could be happy about that. The latest surveys saw the SPD at around 40 percent. For the CDU, on the other hand, it could be bitter: The party hoped for Friedrich Merz as a new driving force. But the polls see the Christian Democrats around 30 percent. The CDU had already lost in the federal elections in the Saar. Maybe Merz can’t change anything about it. At the end of the day, a state election also has its own peculiarities and peculiarities.

Update from March 27, 3:38 p.m.: The turnout in the state elections in Saarland was still quite low until 2 p.m. – a good quarter of the more than 750,000 eligible voters had cast their votes in a polling station. Without postal voters, the turnout was 28.5 percent, as the state returning officer averaged. The data was based on a random survey of 49 polling districts. How many voters, also because of Corona, but voted by letter, cannot yet be said.

First report: Saarbrücken – Four state elections will be held in Germany this year. The polls will kick off in the federal state of Saarland, which is small in terms of area.

The region is traditionally characterized by a high degree of industrialization and has an above-average infrastructure. Another feature of the Saarland, which is the smallest of the German federal states in terms of area (apart from the city-states of Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg): Due to its proximity to France and Luxembourg, the federal state has the highest cross-border mobility of employees in the European Union.

Election poster for the elections in Saarland with the prime minister candidates of the main parties CDU and SPD. © IMAGO/Becker Bredel

State elections in Saarland 2022 every five years – voting takes place in three constituencies

The local state elections are held every five years. A total of 51 MPs are elected to the Saarland state parliament via constituency and state lists. Each voter has one vote in the polls. The three list constituencies are the constituencies of Saarbrücken, Saarlouis and Neunkirchen. In order to enter the Saarland state parliament, the parties must each overcome a hurdle of five percent. Current surveys and forecasts show who could do this now – in the last survey, the CDU continued to slide, the SPD, on the other hand, is soaring.

After 2017, a new state government will be elected in Saarland. Our news ticker provides background information and current developments.

What will be exciting in the Saarland election in 2022 – and who has to tremble.

