There is a slight concern at Real Madrid due to the absence of a piece as important as the Belgian goalkeeper. Thibaut Courtois, who is out with an injury. It is no secret to anyone that one of the players who transmits the most confidence when being on the pitch is Courtois and that is that in big games, in important appointments with Real Madrid, He has shown that he is without a doubt one of the best goalkeepers today and that is not a minor fact.
His quality, size and security that he exposes under the three sticks, sends the correct message to his rivals and it is that very surely, all the forwards or attackers he faces, have to think a minute more to be able to find the best place if they want score a goal With his injury, the young 24-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper, Andriy Luninin who ancelotti you momentarily place your trust and that everyone expects you to take advantage of everything within your reach.
Andriy Lunin is the substitute goalkeeper for Real Madrid. The 24-year-old Ukrainian who signed the white club to be the one to take over from Thibaut Courtois when necessary. The Ukrainian already had his past in Spain and has experience because he played in clubs like leganes, Real Valladolid and Real Oviedoin the second division of Spanish football.
The leader of the goal of the merengue club is injured. The goalkeeper was injured in the warm-up before the match against Mallorca in The league and so far has not fully recovered.
According to the medical information about his injury, Courtois would be suffering a muscle injury in his left leg. specifically in the adductor. His return is expected to be against him. Osasunabut his evolution and development in the final part of his injury is not completely certain, it will determine if he can definitely play so soon.
