A few hours after the controversial departure of YouTuber Adrián Marcelo from “The house of the famous Mexico 2”the event was held Seventh nomination galaOn this occasion, those who are nominated to be eliminated from the reality show are: Briggitte Bozzo, Karime Pindter, Mario Bezares, Sian Chiong and Ricardo PeraltaHow is the voting going so far? It is worth mentioning that the public must vote, through the program’s website, for the inhabitant they want to continue in the house.

In an account on X (formerly Twitter) where information about the reality show is shared, it was revealed How are the votes going for the seventh elimination of “La casa de los famosos México 2”?. Supposedly, Mexican YouTuber Ricardo Peralta and Cuban actor Sian Chiong, both members of the “fourth land” (which was led by Adrian Marcelo), They would be the inhabitants who have fewer votes.

Influencer Karime Pindter and comedian Mario Bezares, from the “fourth sea”, remain among the public’s favorites. On this occasion, actress Briggitte Bozzo apparently has very few votes, unlike Karime and Mario. This is how the votes for the next elimination gala are supposedly going:

Karime Pindter: 51.0 percent

Mario Bezares: 30.2 percent

Brigitte Bozzo: 8.5 percent

Ricardo Peralta: 7.3 percent

Sian Chiong: 3.0 percent

It is worth mentioning that Sian Chiong won the challenge of salvation and will face the Argentine actor and model Agustín Fernández, leader of the week, to snatch the privilege of salvation from him.If he wins, the Cuban singer will use that power to leave the list of nominees and remain another week in “La casa de los famosos México,” in its second season.

If Sian Chiong manages to leave the nominations, Ricardo Peralta will probably be the seventh inhabitant to be eliminated from “La casa de los famosos México 2”taking into account that in the past few weeks, members of the “fourth land” have been leaving the reality show. In case Sian loses the challenge, Agustín Fernández will decide who she saves.

