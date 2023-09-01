There is very little left before the start of the most important football leagues in the world. The first to go will be the Premier League, closely followed by all the others: La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and, of course, our Serie A. Fans, analysts and sports betting sites are ready to make their predictions on who could win the Scudetto next season. Some indications, between market and quotas, seem to have already arrived. Simone Inzaghi’s Inter dreams of bringing home that second golden star to put on the club crest. The Nerazzurri are clearly considered the favorites for the final triumph, closely followed by Napoli. The reigning Italian champions have a squad that has nothing to envy with that of the Milanese, but they hide the real unknown on the bench: Rudi Garcia. Will the transalpine be able to carry the Neapolitan banner high for the second year in a row? Obviously the fans are hoping for it and how. Third on the grid, however, Juventus. Allegri’s men, following their exclusion from the European Cups for issues related to sporting justice, are relieved of extra-league commitments and can focus much more easily on the Serie A standings. For this reason they are among the favourites. Slightly more detached Milan, fourth, on a par with Lazio. The formation coached by Sarri performed a real miracle last year, managing to finish second and qualifying for the Champions League. A result that will be really difficult to repeat, especially considering the farewell of Milinkovic Savic, one of the pivots of the Tuscan coach’s game. But then who could be the real revelation of the next Serie A? Apart from those mentioned above, an outsider place could be taken by José Mourinho’s Roma.

Rome, possible surprise of the next Serie A

Actually, it wouldn’t even be too much of a surprise, since we’re talking about one of the teams that fought constantly for the Scudetto throughout the 80s and 2000s. Even against their current coach, Mourinho, at the time sitting on the Inter bench in the Treble. After two years in which two European finals were achieved, one of which was won in Tirana against Feyenoord in 2022, the Giallorossi are now aiming directly to return at least to the Champions League through the standings. And to think that last year, at a certain point in the season, Pellegrini and his companions were permanently in third place in the standings, after beating Lazio, Inter and Milan behind only Napoli and Juventus (later penalised). But after the draw against the Rossoneri at the Olimpico, which arrived like a cold shower following Abraham’s lead in the 93rd minute, something broke. At least at Serie A level, given that the ride in the Europa League continued until the very final in Budapest. Here, between bad luck, the referee’s wicked choices and some incomprehensible decisions for the penalty takers by the Special One, after Dybala’s initial advantage, a painful defeat arrived, but which taught that Roma are alive, combative and can play for it with all. This year the European commitment will certainly not be set aside, but the club is working hard on the market to give the Portuguese coach a more than competitive team, which could really be the surprise of the next Serie A.

Rome market: budget ok, targeted purchases and big armored vehicles

Obviously, there is time to further shore up the squad, given that the market will only close at the end of the month. But Roma have already taken some fundamental steps in view of next season. At first responding positively to the constraints imposed by UEFA for Financial Fair Play, managing to sell several young players, such as Tahirovic, Volpato and Darboe, and many heavy but not functional cards to the cause, such as those of Reynolds, Coric, Kluivert and Carles Pérez. Therefore, it has activated itself for the incoming market, especially by focusing on a formula that last year made it possible to bring people of the caliber of Matic, Dybala and Belotti to Trigoria: the zero parameter. For the moment, the arrivals of central defense Evan Ndika from Frankfurt, Houssem Aouar from Lyon and Rasmus Kristensen from Leeds have already been made official. The Dane actually arrived with the loan formula. Finally, a lot of work has been done on the side of contract renewals, to try at least to lock down the real big names that Mourinho would never want to lose in view of the next championship. Let’s talk about Chris Smalling, who renewed despite rumors that they wanted him at Inter or Napoli to replace Skriniar and Kim respectively. Nemanja Matic, the absolute protagonist of the Giallorossi midfield last year, and Andrea Belotti, without goals but author of performances that convinced Mourinho and the fans that the Rooster is suitable for the Capitoline cause, especially after Abraham’s bad injury. Only one piece is missing: Paulo Dybala. La Joya has always expressed her willingness to stay in Trigoria for at least another year. What is worrying, however, is that very low release clause, which could allow anyone who wants to pay it to take the Argentine away from Rome. This is why the parties are in discussions to renew the contract and definitively eliminate that clause which is so attackable.

What is missing in Rome to be able to compete with the big names

If the giallorossi, therefore, are already up to formations such as Lazio or Milan, there is certainly still a little something missing that can make them compete with the trio of favorites made up of Inter, Napoli and Juventus. But not so much. The defense is settled, while in midfield they are looking for a reliable assistant to Lorenzo Pellegrini, who arrived exhausted at the end of last season. Auoar it is already possible to think of it as such, but Tiago Pinto also thinks of another big name: Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine from Atletico Madrid would be ready to return to Serie A. Roma would be a welcome destination, even though Juventus is also pressing hard. Finally, he serves a replacement for Abraham. Belotti warms up the engines but that’s not enough. He thinks of a bit of weight. Among the more realistic names are those of Gianluca Scamacca, who can’t wait to embrace his city again, and Alvaro Morata. For the first, the negotiation could be unlocked more easily, while for the Spanish there are really many suitors, including Milan and Inter.

How Roma would play today

In the light of what has been said so far, therefore, today Roma would play with a formation very dear to Mourinho: the 3-5-2, easily adaptable to the needs in a 3-4-1-2. Rui Patricio confirmed on goal. Rearguard formed by the Mancini-Smalling-Ndika trio, with Llorente, purchased outright, and Ibanez, who remains on the market, ready to take over. The playmaker Lorenzo Pellegrini would act on the midfield, also adaptable to attacking midfielder, with Cristante and Matic midfielders and Kristensen-Zalewski the wing duo. They form the Dybala offensive tandem and one between Belotti and El Shaarawy, awaiting the return of Abraham and the arrival of a starting striker. Available there would be: Svilar, Spinazzola, Karsdorp, Ibanez, Celik, Bove, Llorente, Abraham, Solbakken and one between Belotti and El Shaarawy. Not bad for a Roma that wants to be the real surprise of the next Serie A.

