The most anticipated match by all is getting closer: the Superclásico between River and Boca will take place on the 15th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, where “Millionaire” leads the table with 34 points, while “Xeneize” ranks 13th with 18 points.
This exciting confrontation, which will take place after the activity of both teams in their participation in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores de América, will be transcendental for the future of both, especially considering how moods change after this type of match. meetings.
The River Plate team comes to this clash after falling hard against Fluminense by 5-1, in Rio de Janeiro, while those led by Jorge Almirón triumphed in Chile against Colo Colo, by 2-0.
One of the great expectations was to know who was going to be in charge of delivering justice: the River-Boca referee. Who will he be? What experience of this kind does he have? We go over it.
Who will be the referee in the Superclásico between River-Boca?
LaLiga Profesional confirmed that Darío Herrera will be the referee for the new edition of the Superclásico between River and Boca at the Monumental. Herrera will be accompanied by his assistants Juan Pablo Belatti and Pablo González, while Yael Falcón Pérez was appointed as the fourth official and Silvio Trucco will be in charge of VAR.
What record will the referee reach at River-Boca?
He will become the first referee to direct three consecutive Superclásicos, in the entire history of River-Boca.
How is Herrera’s record at River-Boca?
Dario Herrera’s history in Superclassics:
Mouth won 3 times
river never won
they tied 2 times
How did it go for River with Dario Herrera as referee?
23 led parties
12 wins
4 draws
7 losses
How did Boca do with Dario Herrera as referee?
31 led parties
18 wins
9 draws
4 losses
