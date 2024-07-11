The final of the 2024 Copa América is just around the corner, the national teams of Argentina and Colombia They are already preparing to go out onto the court in search of the continental title on Sunday, July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium.
If there is something that is extremely important for many fans and can be decisive, it is the fact of knowing who will be the referee appointed to dispense justice in a match of such importance as a final.
There are only a few days left to find out who will be the new champion of America and CONMEBOL has already announced the refereeing team that will be appointed to direct the final between the Albiceleste and the Colombians.
Curiously, the referee chosen was only present at one match in this edition and it was in the group stage in the match between Venezuela and Mexico. The referee for the final will be the Brazilian Raphael Claus, chosen to be the main referee of this match, who also has experience of refereeing an Argentina vs Colombia match. He will be accompanied by his assistants Bruno Pires and Rodrigo Correaalso of Brazilian nationality.
While those who will complete the list of those present on the field of play will be the Paraguayans Juan Benitez and Eduardo Cardozo, occupying the roles of fourth and fifth referee respectively. Finally, in charge of one of the most important tools: the VAR will be in charge Rodolpho Toski and in the AVAR it will be found Danilo Manisboth Brazilians.
