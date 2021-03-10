Are you from the 90′s generation and were you a fan of The Powerpuff Girls in the remembered Cartoon Network? Well, recently the three actresses who will give life to Chocolate, Bubble Y Acorn.

Those chosen by The CW, according to Variety magazine last Tuesday, March 9, are Chloe bennet, Dove cameron Y Yana perrault. This live action series was announced in mid-2020 and will adapt the cartoon in a totally different way.

The Powerpuff Girls. Photo: Cartoon Network

This adaptation will present the three heroines as girls in their twenties disillusioned as they spent most of their childhood fighting crime.

Next we will tell you about the trajectory of the actresses chosen to give life to Bombón, Burbuja y Acorn.

Who will be the protagonists of The Powerpuff Girls of live action?

The protagonists who will give life to The Powerpuff Girls of live action are Chloe bennet, Dove cameron Y Yana perrault. The three of them will be in charge of playing Bombón, Bubble and Acorn.

In this story, Bennet, Cameron and Perrault will not be little girls, but young women of approximately 20 years, who will have to come together again to save the existence of the world.

Chloe bennet

Chloe bennet will be in charge of giving life to Chocolate, the leader of The Powerpuff Girls. Before the American actress became known on television, she had a small singing career when she lived in China, where she released two songs.

After that, he went to live in Los Angeles. From there he would begin to venture into the small screen. First, she hosted a dance series called The Nightlife and her next step was to form the hit show Nashville.

However, her role would come after her time in Nashville, and from 2013, Chloe Bennet starred as the character Daisy Johnson (Skye or Quake) in the remembered series Agents of SHIELD.

Chloe Bennet became best known for her participation in the Marvel series Agents of Shield. Photo: Capture / Instagram Chloe Bennet

Dove cameron

The actress Dove cameron, who became known for her developed roles on the Disney Channel series, will be Bubble in the live action series of The Powerpuff Girls.

Another of the productions in which Cameron appeared was Liv & Maddie, Spy Academy and Descendants. He was also part of the cast of the Agents of SHIELD series during its fifth season.

Dove Cameron will play Bubble in the live action Powerpuff Girls. Photo: Capture / Instagram Dove Cameron

Yana perrault

Yana perrault is a well-known singer within the world of music. It will be his first experience on television, where he will play Acorn.

Yana Perrault will make her small screen debut in the live-action Powerpuff Girls series. Photo: Capture / Instagram Yana Perrault