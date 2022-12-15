Despite the fact that only a month ago the return of Henry Cavill to the role of Superman in the DCU, yesterday it was revealed that the actor will not continue with this role, since the new plans of James Gunn and Peter Safran do not include it. Thus, fans have begun to speculate who the next Man of Steel will be.

Yesterday’s announcement confirmed that a Superman movie is already in development, but considering it’s a young version of the character, Cavill was not selected for the role. In this way, fans have begun to discuss on Twitter about the actor who will be selected for the film. Although there are no details at the moment, some have pointed to Sebastian Stan and Tom Holland as the main candidates.

“There could be a lot of disagreements here, but in a world where he didn’t work as much with Marvel, I would probably cast Sebastian Stan as Superman. I think I could play the role quite well.”

Might get a lot of disagreements here, but in a world where he didn’t work so heavily with Marvel, I’d probably cast Sebastian Stan as Superman. I think he could play the role pretty damn well. — TheUnknownOne (@TheUnknownLurks) December 15, 2022

Now that Henry Cavill is gone, I think it’s time to say what we’re all thinking. @JamesGunn needs to cast Tom Holland as the new Superman!”

Now that Henry Cavill is gone. i think it’s time to say what we’re all thinking. @JamesGunn needs to cast Tom Holland as the new Superman!!!#TomHolland #iloveyoutomholland pic.twitter.com/tJjsuGbd3b — your residential silly goose (@branchinpaper15) December 15, 2022

Along with this, some have pointed out that Cavill could return to the DCU playing the version of Kingdom Come of Superman. However, one thing remains clear. fans don’t want to see Chris Pratt in this role.

“I swear to God if fucking Chris Pratt is cast as the new Superman…”

I swear to god if Chris fucking Pratt gets cast as the new Superman… — rob ritchie 💡 (@ImRoob) December 15, 2022

Considering that the young Superman movie is still being written, there is a long time left before it is revealed who will be in charge of wearing the cape of this hero. On related topics, you can learn more about this case here.

Editor’s Note:

It’s disappointing that just a month after his re-entry to the DCU, Henry Cavill loses, once again, this role. Worst of all, is that he abandoned The Witcher For this. It will be interesting to see if Netflix says to rehire him, or if even Marvel jumps at the chance and adds him to the MCU.

Via: Twitter