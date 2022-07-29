Unfortunately, Walther Lozada Floriano passed away last Monday, July 25, leaving a great void in Peruvian cumbia. As he knew that none of his three children (Bianca, Arturo and Katia) inherited his artistic vein, the manager of the success of the orchestra harmony 10 decided to bet on his nephew Leandro Lozada and his grandson Mathias Lozada, who had already manifested a gift for singing; as they demonstrate through their social networks.

Who is Leandro Lozada?

Leandro Lozada He is the nephew of Walther Lozada and the son of Javier Lozada Floriano, director of Armonía 10 and who has worked in the group for more than 37 years. From a very young age, Leandro proved to have the artistic vein of his family. His first event was when he was 4 years old, when he sang “Niña tú” together with Luigui Carbajal.

The young man, whose birthday was the day after Walther Lozada’s death, attended secondary school at the San Ignacio de Loyola school in Piura. Initially, he aspired to study music abroad, but his plans changed in the pandemic, so in 2020 he expressed his desire to apply to the National Conservatory of Music.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Gato’ Bazán met Walther Lozada a month ago: “We enjoyed the achievements of Armonía 10 together”

“Here in Peru there are very good music schools, and the one that interests me the most is the Conservatorio . I talked with my parents and we came to the conclusion that as soon as I finish my studies, I will apply”, she stated for the cultural program “El sonido y la Piura”.

Leandro Lozada, heir to Armonía 10, demonstrates his great talent for singing. Photo: Facebook Leandro Lozada

Through his social networks, Leandro demonstrates his great talent for singing and his love for New Wave songs such as “What will become of you?”, by the great Roberto Carlos. It didn’t take long for the praise to pour in on Facebook.

Official presentation

At the end of 2021, Leandro was temporarily presented as a new member of Armonía 10 and it is expected that in the future he will take the reins of the orchestra that in 2022 celebrates its 50 years of artistic career.

YOU CAN SEE: Carlos Carmona: “Walther Lozada left songs so that Armonía 10 remains valid for another 100 years”

“With great emotion, we officially present to you who will occupy a place in our ranks, Leandro Lozada Yañez, the heir to the cumbia of Armonía 10, son of maestro Javier Lozada. Leandro will accompany us all summer, and then he will return to his classes because he is training to be a professional singer and artist. At Armonía 10 we are training new talents, to continue with the legacy of Peruvian cumbia throughout Peru and the world.”, read the statement that was published on social networks.

Meet Leandro Lozada, the heir to Armonía 10 who follows in the footsteps of Christian Yaipén in Grupo 5. Photo: Instagram capture

On the 47th anniversary of the group, Leandro Lozada He surprised the fans of Armonía 10 by performing “Lágrima por lágrima”, one of the orchestra’s most successful songs, in front of more than 8,000 people. The presentation was immortalized on YouTube and exceeded 120,000 views. “It was my favorite song, so I decided to talk to my father and he told me: ‘Let’s go to the studio to tune you up, so you can do it well.’ That’s where I launched my first song, ”recalled the teenager.

The last good-bye

Through his social networks, the young man also expressed his sorrow for the death of his uncle, whom he calls “teacher.” “You leave me deeply sad, you left so soon, but I swear that I am going to go very far so that from the infinite sky you feel proud of me, Uncle Walther. I love you and will always remember you,” he wrote on Facebook.

In other lines, Leandro Lozada stressed that he and his nephew Mathias Lozada they will continue with the dreams that Walther had for the Armonía 10 orchestra. “Rest in peace, champion, I will never forget you, thank you very much for all your teachings, since I was very little, you trusted me, I will always carry you in my heart, uncle Walther Arturo Lozada Floriano, my nephew Mathias and I will continue with the legacy together with my father and my cousin Arturo because you always wanted it that way, I love you uncle, a hug to heaven, “he added.

Who is Mathias Lozada?

Mathías Lozada, grandson of Walther Lozada, is one of the heirs of Armonía 10. Photos: Facebook Arturo Lozada

Another of the musical heirs of Armonía 10 is the little Mathias Lozada, son of Arturo Lozada Silupu, the third of the descendants of the late music producer. Through his social networks, Walther Lozada’s grandson also makes known his talent for singing.

YOU CAN SEE: Harmony 10: What caused the death of Walther Lozada, the remembered leader of the orchestra?

Although so far there has been no official presentation for Mathias, Don Walter had the little boy record the song “Muchachita de Verano”, together with Leandro Lozada, and published the video clip on YouTube. So far, the clip has already exceeded 135,000 views.

What did Walther Lozada, leader of Armonía 10, die of?

The renowned Peruvian artist Walther Lozada left a void in cumbia after confirming his death on July 25. His family, friends and thousands of his followers mourned his loss.

In an interview with La República, Bianca Lozada, daughter of the director of Armonía 10, revealed what was the illness that had afflicted her father for some time and what was the cause of his death.

“Pitifully liver cirrhosis won us the battle. We were waiting for a liver transplant and just when the transplant was already in progress, an infection ended all our hopes”, revealed distressed.

Updated by: Maria Lucero Chavez

Harmony 10: Christian Yaipén says goodbye to Walther Lozada with an emotional message

Grupo 5 and Armonía 10 are some of the most important cumbia groups in Peru, and both are from the north of the country. After the departure of Walther Lozada was announced, it was shown how close these two bands were, since Christian Yaipen He dedicated an emotional farewell message to him, while Walter and Javier Yaipén went to the funeral of the Piuran musician.

Christian Yaipén says goodbye to Whalter Lozada with an emotional message. Photo: capture Instagram / Christian Yaipén

“In each song of Armonía 10 my uncle Walter Lozada will always be present. Thank you very much for your legacy, for your music, fly very high and give my old man a big hug. The cumbia of mourning for your departure”, wrote the leader of Group 5 on Instagram and attached a photo where both groups pose.

Updated by: Maria Lucero Chavez

Walther Lozada says goodbye in the midst of a crowd of fans

The last good-bye! Walther Lozada he said goodbye to his fans in his homeland, Piura. The remains of the composer were transferred to his home in the north after a moving farewell in Huaralino. After a procession with his most famous songs, the musician was buried in a local cemetery.

Updated by: Viviana Francia

Walther Lozada and Carlos Soraluz: how did Armonía 10 come about?

Singer Carlos Soraluz recounted how Walther Lozada convinced him to sing in Armonía 10. “That year he contacted me through his musician, Mr. Juan Chunga, who told me that he came from Don Walther because he was looking for a singer, but since I knew that he had a tremendous lead, so I didn’t agree and he told me: ‘Well, then let’s go to the phone so that Don Walther knows that I’ve come,’” said the former member of the group.

“(Walther) told me that he was looking for a young singer to give voice to a couple of cumbias with a new format that were already ready in his studio… He told me: ‘what do you think? Come, record them without any commitment and I’ll give you your tip’; and since she wasn’t working at the time I agreed… she gave me two songs ‘Herido Corazón’ and ‘Ella’”, she added.

Walter Lozada turned Carlos Soraluz into one of the great stars of Armonía 10. Photo: composition/ Carlos Soraluz/ Facebook/ Walther Lozada/ Facebook

Updated by: Viviana Francia