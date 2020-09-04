In the middle of the race to find a vaccine against the coronavirus, a question arises: who will be the first to receive this vaccine once its success has been verified and its distribution and commercialization begins?

Faced with this assumption, the WHO has already shown its inclination to give priority in the distribution of the vaccine to health workers, risk groups and people over 65 years of age, the most vulnerable against the coronavirus, or that the doses are distributed according to the population of each country.

However, a group of experts in ethics and philosophy have published a writing in the journal ‘Science’ in which they ask that these first vaccines go to the most disadvantaged countries and that, possibly, they have fewer resources to access vaccines against the purchases being made by the United States, United Kingdom, China, Russia or the European Union, among others.

Through what they call ‘Fair Priority Model’, the signatories of the brief assure that

“We are facing a dangerous race to see who is the first to reach the goal when it comes to getting the vaccine”, in addition to highlighting the dangers of nationalism when it comes to getting this vaccine. “The right of people to access resources that save life should not depend on their nationality”

For this reason, this group advocates distributing these first vaccines with the aim of reducing mortality and giving them first to groups with a higher risk of sequelae or death; then for groups most affected by the pandemic; and finally to the rest of the population, giving priority to the countries with the most infection. They also propose that those countries that manage to stop their infections share the vaccine with those in which the virus is on the rise. It is expected that between 7,000 and 14,000 million doses will be used worldwide to guarantee the immunity of the population.

In statements to El Periódico, Rafael Vilasanjuan, member of the Vaccination Alliance (GAVI), was cautious about the distribution of the vaccine: “The discussion on the future vaccine must take into account that the degree of uncertainty is still very great It will be difficult to establish priorities without knowing the type of vaccine. What if the vaccine that comes out has not been tested in people over 65? What if we know that it is 80% effective in children and 20% in adults? vaccines that are more effective in one segment of the population than in another. All these factors will determine the distribution. “

Vilasanjuan was also in favor of everyone having access to the vaccine and asks for a reasonable price so that all countries can opt for it. “It is essential to ensure that all countries have access to a vaccine. This also has to do with the price at which it is sold. If the dose is worth more than 10 euros, it would not be available to African countries.”