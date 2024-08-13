There’s not much time left until the return of Serie A. The Italian championship kicks off on Saturday, August 17. And it’s time to make your predictions for this new edition.
Serie A is back on August 17! After dominating last season, Inter Milan are back in the title race. It promises to be another exciting year in the top flight of Italian football. And what better than Opta’s artificial intelligence to give you an idea of the Italian teams to watch in the coming months?
Which Serie A club will be crowned champions of Italy in 2024/25 according to Opta’s AI?
Last season, Inter Milan left nothing to be desired. The Nerazzurri finished with 94 points, 19 more than AC Milan. They did not lose any of their key players during the summer transfer window, and managed to get Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi for free.
As expected, Opta Analyst believes Inter Milan will retain their title. Simone Inzaghi’s men have a 77.9% chance of finishing first. They are followed by Atalanta Bergamo (11.9%).
There are six clubs that are European throughout the Serie A season. This total could rise to seven depending on who wins the Coppa Italia. Opta predicts Inter Milan will almost certainly be European (99.8%). Atalanta Bergamo (92.4%), Juventus (70.7%) and AC Milan (68.5%) also have a strong chance of finishing in the top six.
AS Roma (58.8%) and Bologna (56.3%) complete the top six. Lazio Roma (51.2%) however, are close behind in the statistics.
Opta Analyst doesn’t give Como much of a chance in the relegation battle. The promoted club have a 48.8% chance of finishing in the bottom three. And despite their impressive season, they have a 19.3% chance of finishing bottom.
In Serie B, Cagliari (45.5%) and Venezia (44.7%) also have a good chance of finishing in the red zone.
|
Classification
|
Club
|
Possibility percentages
|
1
|
Inter Milan
|
77.9%
|
2
|
Atalanta
|
33.8%
|
3
|
Juventus
|
20.3%
|
4
|
AC Milan
|
14.3%
|
5
|
AS Roma
|
14.4%
|
6
|
Bologna
|
13.3%
|
7
|
Lazio
|
13.3%
|
8
|
Naples
|
13.7%
|
9
|
Fiorentina
|
13.2%
|
10
|
Turin
|
14.7%
|
11
|
Genoa
|
13.2%
|
12
|
Udinese
|
12.3%
|
13
|
Monza
|
11.9%
|
14
|
Empoli
|
10.9%
|
15
|
Hellas Verona
|
11%
|
16
|
Lecce
|
11.1%
|
17
|
Parma
|
12%
|
18
|
Venice
|
13.8%
|
19
|
Cagliari
|
14.8%
|
20
|
As
|
19.3%
#champion #Serie #Optas #Artificial #Intelligence
Leave a Reply