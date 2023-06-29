New season, new signings, new outings and a new captain at Real Madrid. Karim Benzema has left a gap that will be very big to fill on the field, but also as captain. That Lyon player who arrived in the 2009/10 season has vacated the captain’s armband and will have to be occupied by a new player. From 90min we inform you of who they will be:
He has gone through all the club categories as captain. In the 12/13 season he made his debut with the first team when Mourinho was the coach, which is why he will be the first captain, although everything indicates that he will not be an undisputed starter. The most logical thing is that we see the second player on this list as captain.
When he signed for Real Madrid, some covers dared to say that Madrid was spending 42 million euros to cover up shame. Time puts everyone in his place, and after being the first player to win a Ballon d’Or in the Cristiano-Messi era and rejecting all the money from Arabia, he will be the second captain of the club he loves. Eternal Luka Modric with 38 years.
He went through the lower categories of the club, and emigrated to Germany to become a man on the right side. He returned in the 2013/14 season and since then no one has taken his job. A Madridista from birth, he will be the third captain of the club in his life. Daniel is a living legend.
Kroos arrived in the 2014/15 season, after Real Madrid eliminated him from the Champions League and raised the coveted ”Décima”. Xabi Alonso made room for him and since he got together with Luka Modric there has been no one who has been able to separate them. This year he aims to be one of the key pieces in Real Madrid’s midfield.
