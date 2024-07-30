The 2024/25 season promises to be an exciting one for the FC Barcelonanot only because of the signings and expectations on the field, but also because of the changes in its leadership.
The Catalan club has announced the players who will wear the captain’s armband, and this time, there will be new faces alongside veterans who repeat in this crucial role. The captaincy at Barça is a significant honour and a responsibility that falls on those players who demonstrate leadership, commitment and a deep sense of belonging to the club.
The captain selection process at FC Barcelona involves all first team players, who vote to elect their leaders. This democratic system ensures that captains are those who have the trust and respect of their teammates.
Who will be the captains of FC Barcelona for the 2024/25 season?
The captains of FC Barcelona for the 2024/25 season will be:
1. Ter Stegen
2. Sergi Roberto (If he doesn’t leave)
3. Frenkie de Jong
4. Ronald Araújo
Who were the captains of the 2023/24 season?
The same players who will be captains this season were also captains last season. The only change is that Sergi Roberto was the first captain and since the arrival of Hansi Flick this season, Ter Stegen is the favourite to act as the first captain of the squad.
How are captains chosen at FC Barcelona?
FC Barcelona captains are chosen by a vote among the first team players. The players themselves choose the captains based on factors such as experience, leadership on and off the field, and length of service at the club.
What will happen to Sergi Roberto this season?
Sergi Roberto’s farewell is very close and marks the end of an era at the Catalan club, with his probable destination being Ajax Amsterdam, according to the journalist Fabrizio RomanoAfter an outstanding career and multiple successes at Barça, Roberto has decided to seek new challenges, leaving a mixture of gratitude and curiosity among fans.
More news about FC Barcelona
#captains #Barcelona #season
Leave a Reply